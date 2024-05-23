Nigerian priest, Father Mbaka, has joined others in reacting to the tragic death of Nollywood actor, Junior Pope

Recall that Junior Pope died alongside other crew members on April 10, 2024, on their way back from a movie set

A video went viral of Father Mbaka speaking on the late Nollywood star during an emotional sermon that moved some netizens to tears

Nigerian Catholic priest, Ejike Camillus Anthony Mbaka aka Father Mbaka has reacted to Nollywood actor John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo aka Junior Pope’s death.

Nollywood was dealt a heavy blow on April 10, 2024, when Junior Pope and other crew members lost their lives on their way back from a film set.

Emotional video of Father Mbaka mourning Junior Pope trends. Photos: @jnrpope, @rev.fr.ejikembaka

Junior Pope was buried in Enugu on May 17, 2024, and a video of Father Mbaka speaking on the great loss made the rounds after his funeral.

The popular preacher gave a sermon in which he noted how tragic and pathetic Junior Pope’s death was. The video started with the Catholic priest singing a mournful song for the late actor before sharing his message.

He said:

“It is so pathetic and tragic that somebody will embrace the children and the wife and go for an action, and the next will be burial ground. Whether it’s a mistake of the captain of the boat or whatever, the summary is that he’s dead.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Father Mbaka mourns Junior Pope

The emotional video of Father Mbaka speaking on Junior Pope’s death touched the hearts of many netizens and moved some of them to tears. Read some of the reactions to the viral clip below:

Ejiehmerit:

“I don't know why this pains me a lot, I don't even know him ohhh noooo .”

Callisfieldproperties:

“I wish I could heal so fast from his death.”

Tekconaija:

“Onwu dinjo JP rest well legend it breaks our hearts!”

Ezeji.angel:

“It still feels so fresh and hurting. At times I wish it was just a nightmare, yet my heart has refused to accept the fact that its for real. This indeed is a very deep cut that I don't even know if it will ever heal. ”

Mercyroyalz:

“The pain will never go away .”

Marian__o_stephen:

“His death is just something else .”

Empressomah:

“ it's so painful his death still hurts.”

realcharityasuquo:

“ my heart bleeds.”

denniswhitebam:

“JP why will u live like dat it’s hurt and painful to loose a happy soul like Jr pope, now pipo use u to catch cruise and different tins happening online….well fare well.”

cyn4real.c:

“This so painful it really hurts so much knowing that he's gone forever JP a loving soul . Rest on.”

Video of Junior Pope's mum's interaction with his wife at burial trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after Junior Pope's unfortunate demise, a video made the rounds online of the late actor's mother with his wife, Jennifer Awele, and three sons at his Thanksgiving ceremony.

Recall that rumours circulated that Junior Pope had bad blood with his wife, leading to her being omitted from his burial poster.

In the new video from Junior Pope’s Thanksgiving mass, his mother was seen with his wife, Jennifer, and their three sons.

