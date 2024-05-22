A Thanksgiving mass was recently held in honour of the late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope

A video from the event made the rounds, showing the moment the deceased’s mother showed love to his wife and three sons

The heartwarming display got many netizens sharing their two cents on the matter amid claims of there being bad blood

Nollywood actor John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Junior Pope, was buried on May 17, 2024, in Enugu, and a Thanksgiving mass has been held in his honour.

Following his unfortunate demise on April 10, 2024, a video made the rounds online of the late Junior Pope’s mother with his wife, Jennifer Awele, and three sons at his Thanksgiving.

Recall that rumours had circulated that Junior Pope had bad blood with his wife, leading to her being omitted from his burial poster.

In the new video from Junior Pope’s Thanksgiving mass, his mother was seen with his wife, Jennifer and their three sons.

In the viral clip, the late actor’s mother wore a black dress and headgear while his wife Jennifer dressed in a plain white dress and headscarf as well as their three sons.

The video showed the moment Junior Pope’s mother gathered with his wife and sons to take photos. Jennifer stood beside her mother-in-law with one of her hands resting softly on her back, while her sons stood in front of them for their pictures to be taken. They all seemed to be at ease in each other’s company.

Netizens react to Jnr Pope’s mum’s interaction with his wife

The video of Junior Pope’s mother’s interaction with his wife and sons at his burial soon spread on social media and raised a series of comments from netizens. A number of them were relieved to see them getting along.

Read some of their comments below:

baretaokhiria:

“Papa mohbad come see ooo.”

jewelrybyucee:

“I love this honestly. Woe betide to anyone or group of people trying to bring disunity to this family by false rumour and allegation.”

cha_yomah:

“Chaiii they took the smile away from this woman. God pls put a smile in her face .”

Chidimma_perpetual:

“He will surely be missing his playmates.”

ritalim21:

“It's well , but this is what family is all about no be one man wey go carry Obasi wife and turn him mama and siblings to enemy because of person wife.”

blessed6935:

“They are trying so hard to destroy the poor widow but God pass them.”

MAMA D FOR LIFE:

“I love what am seeing here, J P you are now a spirit and you see what the living can't see so please watch over your family.”

Mara:

“His mother gave birth to 1 son and he gave birth to 3 is God not wonderful?”

Aku baby:

“Jennifer be strong the lord is your strength.”

tina:

“those who were saying jp was having issues with his wife so da family has ignore jennifer shd come n see for themselves.”

ike_preciouschinagorom:

“Thank God they are gradually getting stronger .”

