Nigerian singer Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has updated fans on how their daughter, Imade’s birthday celebration went

Imade turned nine on May 14, 2024, and her mother organised a birthday party to mark the occasion

A week after the celebration, Sophia took to her Instagram page to share the official photos from the event

Nigerian singer David Adeleke ‘Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has given fans a glimpse into what their daughter Imade’s ninth birthday celebration was like.

Recall that the DMW boss’ first child turned the new age on May 14, 2024, and fans wished her well on social media.

Fans gush over Imade's 9th birthday party photos. Photos: @realimadeadeleke, @thesophiamomodu

A week after the big event, Sophia finally posted snaps from the party, which took place in Lagos.

Many of Imade’s young friends and their parents gathered to celebrate with the birthday girl. In the photos posted, the celebrant was seen wearing a cute sky-blue dress with pastel pink and yellow trimmings on the hem.

There were lots of blue and pink balloons decorating the venue and Imade was spotted taking photos with her mother in front of the ‘rockstar’ backdrop that was specially designed for the party.

See the photos below:

See more photos below:

Fans react to photos from Imade’s birthday party

The official photos from Imade’s birthday party warmed the hearts of many fans. Some of them also praised her mother, Sophia, for being able to pull it off without Davido in the picture. Read some of their comments below:

Funmilolaabiodunangel:

“Thanks for making motherhood proud Sophia, thanks for putting those that says you can't train Imade well in shame, thanks for always being with your child without leaving her in care of Nanny to party . May thy lord continue protecting you and giving you more strength to train Imade more. Kudos .”

johnjoy295:

“Sophia too fine abeg I love Imade hair style.”

Ogundipehakeemadeniyi:

“Olorun a dasi fun wa....... ...she will go places in life.”

Adirerepublic:

“So cute, well done mummy Imade, may you enjoy the fruits of your labour.”

Ehigiatordoris:

“God bless you for everything you doing for your baby girl, you will surely reap the fruit of your labor in Jesus mighty name AMEN . May God protect her for you, best mum ❤ .”

Gbere.komi:

“The biggest Sophia for a reason, you are doing well.”

royal_diadem15:

“The biggest Soph! It is always a vibe with you Imade’s birthday seems lit .”

royaltybeautyuk:

“Only one Sophie… I love intentional moms.”

Libprettycute:

“This is so beautiful .”

officialjbaby_:

“My baby is so beautiful and intelligent.. Happy birthday imasco.”

Davido sends birthday message to Imade

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Davido ignored the strained relationship between him and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, to celebrate Imade on her birthday.

Imade turned 9, and Davido made sure it was a special day for her. He dedicated a post to the celebrant on his Instagram stories.

The Unavailable crooner shared Imade’s photo and accompanied it with a birthday message. He acknowledged her as his firstborn child and went on to reiterate his love for her.

