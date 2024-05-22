Nigerian actor Yul Edochie made headlines again shortly after he heaped allegations against his late colleague Junior Pope

Recall that the controversial act triggered many Nigerians with the statements he made against the departed actor

A few hours after the mess he had made, he boldly announced the arrival of his movie, which has since baffled a lot of Nigerians

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie might be facing the repercussions of his previous statement about his late colleague Junior Pope after he urged netizens to watch his recent movie.

Recall that the filmmaker heated up the internet on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 21, with allegations against the departed actor, rationalizing reasons he didn't mourn him.

Nigerians attack Yul Edochie's new film after claims he made against Junior Pope. Credit: @yuledochie, @jnrpope

His bold assertion enraged many Nigerians, including his colleagues, who chastised him for his words.

Despite the outrage, Yul Edochie remained undeterred and shared the trailer from his latest film, "Black Bishop," on social media, mindlessly inviting people to watch it.

He wrote: "BLACK BISHOP. The Movie. Just dropped on ROCKCELLY TV on YouTube. Here's a bit of what it looks like. It's crazy."

Watch the trailer below:

See how internet users react to Yul's new movie

Many were enraged by the fact that he refused to address his ill feelings towards the late actor and declared that they were not interested in his movie.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

she4sherrie:

"We are not watching bottom >>>>"

iammrs_o:

"Please nobody should watch this nonsense movie."

unambaakaolisa:

"If you keep on acting this kind of movies you won't go farrr!!! Your mates are in Lagos making movies that brings AMVCA award to them,you are here making movies that are outdated!!!! Same movie today, yesterday and forever!! Work on yourself!!!! Growwwww!!!! Nonsense man!! P-S if you drag me, holy Ghost fire will consume you!!"

realtruthlover:

"This is the stupid movie you want to promote using JP."

stainless79249:

@yuledochie you will pay heavily for disrespecting JP, you did it to your son and go free but JP own will be your End

benetscot:

@actorsguildofnigeria this guy must be banished from Nollywood

sheleb3tushele:

"The most senseless man Eva button>>"

ch.ichi8524:

"This movie is screaming local local local, don't waste your data to watch me. it's like one egg out of the crate she swallowed, got stucked in Judy obasi throat. cloutina."

Yul Edochie resumes serenading Judy

Nollywood couple Yul Edochie and Judy Austin took the internet by storm to continue their show of affection.

The controversial duo, known for entertaining fans and followers with playful musical sessions, resumed after a short hiatus.

In the video that has buzzed the internet, the filmmaker made good use of his baritone voice as he sang the romantic lyrics of Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care'. Judy added to the fine moment with chips of her sonorous vocals.

