Nigerian thespians Yul Edochie and Judy Austin made it to the faces of netizens once again with their recent sensational post

The actor made a video of himself and his second wife in the comfort of their car as they sang to one of the popular foreign love songs

He further bragged about how his fans were interested in their videos, igniting a fresh round of outrage from netizens

Nollywood couple Yul Edochie and Judy Austin took the internet by storm to continue their show of affection.

The controversial duo, known for entertaining fans and followers with playful musical sessions, resumed after a short hiatus.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin entertain their fans. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In the video that has buzzed the internet, the filmmaker made good use of his baritone voice as he sang the romantic lyrics of Sheeran and Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care'. Judy made sure to compliment the fine moment chips of her sonorous vocals.

The love birds spotted in the comfort of their vehicle assumed that their fans had missed this little show and promised to make more soon.

Towards the end of the clip, Yul and his woman stunned netizens with a new month message, and a few wondered if it was old content.

The upcoming preacher wrote in his caption:

"I know you all have missed our videos. We have some new ones dropping soon. You all will love it. For now, enjoy this one. From ISI MMILI JI OFOR & IJELE ISI MMIL.”

See the video below:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie and Judy's videos

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mayyuledochie_lovers:

"Na my grandma bedsheet Judy wear for body."

iamsalonequeen_12:

"Keep recycling old video what may Royce Rolls cannot do does not exist."

bles.s2273:

"Happy new month ke? Chai God of Royce rolls where are u o."

okwy68:

"Omo yul di too childish because of my previous comment he run go upload his akpa akpu."

iamjonueljossy:

"I knew they must come and sing or dance for us today after watching our Queen May's classy and premium outing yesterday. Chai, God is really judging these two."

marcus_984:

"Fuckjk!!! So people could easily predict two of you, honestly when I saw this video I laugh tire."

judithchibugo:

"I love Queen May button: Honestly her success is given this 2 heart Attack."

Yul Edochie reportedly denies marrying Judy

Legit.ng had reported that Yul and May, his first wife, were in court to dissolve their marriage of many years.

According to reports, Yul denied being married to his colleague, Judy Austin, and claimed that they were only skit makers.

May's lawyer noted that she had nothing to prove in court as the evidence that her husband committed adultery was obvious.

