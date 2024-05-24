Comedian AY Makun became another topic after he reacted to the Big Brother Naija star Alex's return online

Recall that the reality TV star filled Nigerians with suspense after she disabled her account amid rumours that she was carrying the comic actor's unborn child

Following her grand social media comeback, the humour merchant sent a seemingly warning message which warmed up the internet

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Comedian Ay Makun spurred a frenzy on the internet as he finally spoke out about the rumours of expecting a baby from ex-BBNaija housemate Alex Unusual,

The rumours circulated quickly, claiming that AY and Alex were having an affair and that she was pregnant with his child. These allegations surfaced shortly after AY and his wife, Mabel Makun, openly spoke about their crashed marriage.

Comedian AY Makun send message to BBNaija about "his baby". Credit: @aycomedian, @alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star suddenly went absent on social media and disabled her accounts, to return with an intriguing video about the widespread claims.

Although she did not directly address the rumours, her response was far from subtle. Alex noted that she was not a husband snatcher and had never taken any woman's man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The BBNaija star went even further, reciting Nigeria's cybersecurity laws to alert everyone of the legal consequences of bullying an individual with false details.

AY Makun, seeing the sensational, well-scripted video, jokingly warned the dancer not to tamper with "his baby," which she was rumoured to be carrying. He added that he was ready to entertain jobless social media users with his personal life.

"Above all. Please don't do anything to my baby that you are carrying. We must entertain all the jobless people on social media."

Many who came across the comedian's remark were filled with a burst of laughter.

See his post below:

Comedian AY Makun jokingly sends warming to Alex Unusual. Credit: @alexunusual

Source: Instagram

Ay Makun shares regrets over burnt house

Legit.ng recalls reporting a joke AY Comedian cracked during his latest AYLIVE show in Warri, where he spoke about the 2023 elections.

He revealed during the show how all his problems started after he threw his weight behind Peter Obi for the 2023 presidential elections.

However, he also noted that he harbours no regret for supporting Peter Obi.

Source: Legit.ng