Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Alex Unusual, has taken to social media to share an experience with an aunt

According to the Double Wahala star, the aunt questioned why she was going out dressed in a pair of bum shorts

The video which saw Alex defending her choice by using her age, was met with mixed reactions

Alex Unusual is a happy-go-lucky babe whose sense of style has always been free, fun and experimental.

However, an aunt of hers did not quite subscribe to the idea of the Big Brother Naija star going out in bum shorts.

The Double Wahala ex-housemate took to social media to share a video which captured the interaction between herself and her aunt.

In response to her aunty's comments, Alex asked how a 27-year-old should dress.

Watch the video here.

Social media users react to the video of Alex Unusual

therealablarge:

"Truth is, as a lady I believe there are some parts of your body a man should never have an idea of how they look like except your husband."

5d_hottie:

"Go and cover up husband scarce, na Why Aunty Uloma dey pursue you."

luchyclaire30:

"My own Aunty even if you wear hijab she go still say your bum bum is too big to show the world."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"I like how she embraces family sha… Small fame, some people go loss like pin!"

bbankz25:

"Do people now dress according to their age? Dem no quick drop this update."

ayzne_:

"What has age got to do with dressing. .. just asking."

khalifa5star:

"Don't mind aunty jare, 27 suppose be naked. Naked patapata."

