Another video has made the rounds on social media of Zubby Michael showing love to the late Junior Pope’s family

In the trending clip, the movie star was seen giving Junior Pope’s family bundles of cash from his backpack while at his burial

The display triggered a series of reactions from netizens with some of them asking why he didn’t do a transfer instead

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael is once again in the news over the burial of his late friend and colleague, John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo aka Junior Pope.

Recall that Junior Pope was buried in Enugu on Friday, May 17, 2024, and many of his colleagues were in attendance including Zubby Michael.

Fans react to viral video of Zubby giving money to Jnr Pope's family. Photos: @jnrpope, @zubbymichael

Another video of Zubby at the burial made the rounds and it captured the moment he showed love to the late Junior Pope’s family.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @Cutie_Julls and spotted by Legit.ng, Zubby was seen sitting with the late actor’s family when he opened up his backpack and brought out several bundles of cash which he handed over to them.

See the clip below:

Fans react to video of Zubby Michael giving money to Junior Pope’s family

The viral video of Zubby’s generosity to Junior Pope’s family raised mixed reactions from netizens. While some of them praised him, others wondered why he gave out the money in cash and not bank transfer.

Read some of their comments below:

house_of_lilimo:

“Why did he not do transfer instead, how e take affect you?”

Thefemalestoreng:

“Transfer???”

mz_linah:

“Whatever happened to bank transfer.”

aunty_ehi:

“Angela won't like this .”

blackgirl_lala19:

“This one no be movie oafter una go insult him say him wear red.”

ada_diuto1:

“Prophetess Angela go still say him wan buy the future of JP family members.”

morirelesley:

“All this is supposed to be given to his wife because of the children. Hopefully the family and get selfish and hands it over to the wife.”

_qmerita:

“Y not just send to her account?”

Darlex.obi:

“Please is all this necessary I thought someone can do transfer…especially when he is been constantly criticize online anyways it’s well …shalom.”

Vtreasuree:

“Why didn’t you give it the his wife,she’s d one with his kids.”

akpobistella:

“That video was done by someone else and as much as zubby didn’t post this on his page i don’t see anything wrong. Moreover you people go to funerals and spry lot of cash not transfer nor cheque. May Jr. Pope continue to rest peacefully. ”

Zubby Michael replies critics of his dressing at Jnr Pope's burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Zubby Michael finally reacted to the backlash he received from some netizens over his outfit to Junior Pope’s burial.

The movie star took to his Instagram stories to share a repost from a fan who did their due diligence and researched the meaning of his red outfit at the burial.

