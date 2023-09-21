Popular Nigerian singer Oritsefemi joins many others to mourn the passing of young singer Mohbad

Oritsefemi, like Zlatan Ibile, has dropped a tribute song to Immortalise the singer's legacy while also speaking about the hypocrisy that exists in the music industry

The veteran Street-pop artist noted in his song that when Mohbad was alive and needed people to come to his aid, no one did

Ace Nigerian Afro-street pop artist Oritsefemi has sparked profound emotions online as he drops a tribute song for recently deceased singer Mohbad.

Oritsefemi, in his tribute song, spoke about Mohbad's talent and the trials and tribulations he was a victim of before finally dying at age 27.

Veteran Streetpop artist Oritsefemi drops tribute song for Mohbad. Photo credit: @oritsefemi/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The veteran street pop artist shared his experience with the vultures in the music industry and how it could be a dangerous place for young singers.

Hypocrisy in the music industry

Oritsefemi, in the track, also spoke about the eye service menace that has ravaged the music industry.

He noted that when Mohbad desperately needed help to rescue him from his old label, no one came through for him, but now that he is gone, he is in everybody's mouth.

Listen to Oritsefemi's tribute song for Mohbad:

Netizens react to Oritsefemi's music dedicated to Mohbad

See some of the reactions the tribute track stirred online below:

@tony_cruise001:

"Baba don dey sing before them born me and he’s still very much active and relevant. I hail thee."

@ra_pha_eel:

"Na you get 100% royalty for the tribute song or wetin make I know how to stream am."

@emmablinks1:

"Baba normally u too good much luv senior bra! we love u always Warri to de world.....talent kpo!!!"

@gentlemensconnect:

"Special song from a special person."

@asofamous_baba:

"The intro is ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ rest in peace Mohbad".

@kaywhys_collections:

"Tribute go plenty for Mohbad."

@fayomiy:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace and I pray he’s granted the Justice."

@hardexspecial:

"How can @oritsefemi be allowed to record tribute? You want make we cry for life? @oritsefemi is a master of tunes that'll normally make you go deep emotionally. He con still drop lines for Mohbad at this grieving moments. Omo!"

@twinst_nana:

"Omo Just imagine say Mohbad get @iyaboojofespris as mama, con get @oba_solomonii as father and @portablebaeby as brother ✍️ Hmmmm we for dun pay attention and support him before this period of time that we lost him IMOLELIZATION music to the world forever."

@lomon_5440:

"Anytime I wan cry no long cap nah to hear this asap."

