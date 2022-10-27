The estranged wife of Oritsefemi, Nabila Fash, during a recent chat with Daddy Freeze, opened up on the domestic violence she faced with she was with the singer

Nabila noted that the singer brought another woman to their home while she was away at work and explained the consistent abuse on her

She also declared that the singer had kids outside their wedlock and that she was the one who stood as a mother figure in their lives

Women endure a lot in their marriages, but not many of them can put up with a cheating husband and an abuser.

The estranged wife of popular singer, Oritsefemi, Nabila Fash, was completely emotional as she narrated her ordeal and the things she struggled with while married to the singer.

During an extended Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze, Nabila noted that she because someone else in her marriage as she got to the place of pain that she could no longer control.

Nabila revisits experiences of her marriage with Oritsefemi. Credit: @mebobanter @oritsefemi

She recounted a day she got a call while she was at her office that her husband was with a misery woman in their home and she felt really terrible with what happened on the said day that her child was involved in the drama.

She further stated that:

"I got into the marriage with kids from other women whom I embraced as mine. I was their mummy I remember calling my daughter on my way home and she wasn't the one who picked up the phone but another woman."

Nabila noted that she tried to make the marriage work because she was raised by a single mother herself but her husband's approach was not just complimented her efforts.

In her words:

"I thought it was my happy ending because I love him, we had issues having our own biological kids. I was a loving mother of two wonderful girls from 2 different women I didn't know, and he felt he just doing me a favour. He had kids outside without my knowledge."

She also opened up on the physical, verbal and psychological abuse she faced from the singer and she was advised it was because of the industry he is in.

Nigerians react to Nabila's story

Social media users have reacted differently to Oritsefemi's estranged wife's emotional story about what culminated in her failed marriage.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Atuvie:

"If isn't working leave, but most people stayed because of the benefits they get."

Favour_urban:

"Very real, mature and beautiful woman. I really like her. Oritsefemi lost a real one here."

Ibitoyeolusola:

"Very sophisticated woman God will grant your heart desire Nabillah."

Mizmobolanle:

"I can feel the pain in her voice. May God heal you and be with you."

