Speed Darlington has taken to social media to share his thoughts about singer BNXN's fur look in one of his photos

The controversial social media sensation questioned the rationale behind wearing such an ensemble in a hot country like Nigeria

Internet users have since come for Speed, with some claiming that even Portable dresses better than he does

Social media sensation and singer, Speed Darlington, has caused a buzz on social media after he made a post attacking singer BNXN's sense of style.

Speed's post has sparked reactions. Credit: @darlingtonvibe

Source: Instagram

Speed posted a photo of BNXN in a blue and white fur coordinating set.

He explained that when he first saw the photo, he had assumed it was denim until he zoomed in and discussed it was fur.

Speed questioned why BNXN would wear such in Nigeria's weather, adding in his caption that he (Speed) is way above the singer when it comes to fashion.

He captioned:

"The same material they make teddy bears with, smh. I have his songs on my playlist but still he’s not on my level when it comes to fashion."

See post below:

Internet users come for Speed Darlington

onyinyechistephen:

"Speedy rest because zazu dress pass you."

eniolajolade:

"Where's the heat presently in Nigeria? Ehn speedo? With the rain almost everyday and the very cold weather especially if u stay on the island. The cold is cra!zyyyy."

iswatbello:

"But Buju get fashion sense pass speed."

peaceenas:

"Y’all should allow people dress the way dey like."

azeenaijafanpage:

"Speedy please rest!"

unkusegun__:

"Shut up !!!! Fashion or not e still fine pass you."

meena.xx:

"Speedy is seeking for attention."

ella_nwankwo_neme:

"There is nothing wrong with his dressing. He is fully clothed than some people that go naked on this space."

