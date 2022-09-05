A Nigerian man in military uniform recently took to the market to preach the gospel in a passionate and heartwarming way

In a short video trending on TikTok, the man preached on Top of his voice using a loud speaker which he placed beside him

Social media users have expressed mixed reactions to the man's action as some shower him with encomiums saying they are proud of him

TikTok users have fallen in love with a Nigerian man seen preaching the gospel in military uniform.

The military man took to a market where he stood and preached with the aide of a loud speaer.

A Nigerian man in military uniform standing inside an open market and preaching with Bible in his hand. Photo credit: TikTok/@official_benison.

Passsionate about his faith

Inside the market, Okada riders were seen listenning to him even as he stood in front of traders with their wares inside wheelbarrow.

The video instantly warmed hearts online as netizens expressed satisfaction with what the man was doing.

Soocial media users react of military man preaching the gospel

The action by the military man has elicited reactions from TikTok users some of whom say they are proud of him. Some of the reactions are compiled below:

@vicki_Titanium said:

"Nigeria don better chai."

@Sam Petter675 reacted::

"I love this."

@Bethany

"Am proud of you brother."

@obadiahwazamangla commented:

"Good work more blessing and God protection."

@Segun Olajide306 said:

"May God bless you my brother."

@Idris Ismaila reacted:

"Good work bro but you don't need to be on uniform in the public with the current security threat."

@josephizuu said:

"There was no need for the uniform bro."

@user7724963429008 commented:

"Good bro but u shouldn't be in uniform."

