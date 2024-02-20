Imade Adeleke, daughter of singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, got social media users blushing after she showed off her new hairstyle

In a video, her mother Sophia Momodu displayed her weaved hair that was styled with transparent silver beads

Her hairstyle was lovely and she kept getting praise from her mother who revealed that she encouraged her daughter to do the style

Imade Adeleke, the first child of popular Afrobeats singer Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, stunned netizens after her mother Sophia Momodu showed off her latest hairstyle.

Sophia Momodu displays her daughter, Imade's new hairstyle. @thesophiamomodu/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her hair was weaved backward with hair extensions while some transparent silver beads were added to the edges of her hair. The beads made her hair more beautiful and she gushed before the camera.

According to the celebrity child, her mother forced her to make the hair. In response, Sophia noted that she did not force her daughter to make the hair, rather, she encouraged her. Imade blushed as she told her mum they were saying the same thing.

Netizens were wowed by her beauty and how grown she has become. They also made nice remarks about her.

Check out the video of Imade's hair and her mother having a conversation with her in the video below:

Netizens react to Imsde's hair

Several people have commented on Davido's daughter's hair. Check out some of their reactions below:

@pearlliheart:

"Imade is soo cute. She’s so grown. Brilliant kid. Great job, momma."

@naami_jayem:

"Her mannerisms. Thumbs up to her mummy. She did a great job."

@mirabelbenard2:

"Chai!!! Imade don grow finish ohh... Smart and beautiful mama is definitely doing a good job. Bless them."

@shantelsucre_1:

"Sophia and red nails. This so cute."

@beauty_emem:

"Such a pleasant kid."

@themizabel_xx:

"Clear difference between Child and Pikin. She’s so cute ."

@official_theliseo:

"She’s so beautiful & Mama is also doing a great job."

tantohcar:

"So smart."

@ruthieo_:

"Welldone Sophia."

@phunmie__funmilayo:

"She’s so grown and beautiful."

@tuga_2smart:

"Such a brilliant kid. @realimadeadeleke."

