YBNL boss, Olamide got one of his die hard fans screaming after he gave him a huge during his recent performance

The singer paused during his performance to notice the fan who sang his song word for word and invited him up on stage

He gave the fan his wristwatch worth N2.4 million after expressing his satisfaction for him; Nigerians have reacted to the heartwarming video

Popular Nigerian singer, Olamide Baddo, rewarded one of his big fans during his recent stage performance.

The superstar paused midway through his performance to notice a young man in the huge crowd who sang his songs word for word and gave him the surprise of his life.

Olamide gifts fan wristwatch.

Source: Instagram

The several hits maker invited the fan up on stage and promised that if he impresses him further, he will sign him to his YBNL record label.

At the end of the interesting show, the fan got a lovely wristwatch from Olamide worth N2.4 million.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Olamide's kind gesture to the fans, some of them feel they can sing his songs word for word as well.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Theoyinlolaaa:

"Baddo me sef sabi ur songs o."

U.b.a_official:

"Make them no drag am comot your hand sha."

Wrldprincecharming

Make them no go forget say baddo na baba

Uncommondjango:

"The YBNL part na cruise o! Before Nigerians hold am to ransom."

Uummu0022:

"Guy handle that wrist watch with care oo and beware of friends cause they can kill you jst to have that watch and family's too."

