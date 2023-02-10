A male fan went all out to show his love for Nigerian indigenous singer and YBNL label boss Olamide

This comes as the fan identified as Biggmiracoole showed off an incredible tattoo of Olamide’s face he had on his hand

The fan action got the attention of many netizens, including Baddo, who couldn’t help but gush about it

Fans are known to go all out when it comes to expressing their love for their favourite celebrities, and a big fan of YBNL label boss Olamide Adedeji simply known as Olamide, flaunted a well-drawn tattoo of the singer’s headshot.

The fan identified as Biggmiracoole on Twitter shared the tattoo alongside a picture of Olamide which got the singer's attention.

Olamide gushes over a fan's tattoo of him. Credit: @olamide @biggmiracoole

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the tattoo, Olamide took to his official Twitter handle to gush about it as he retweeted it and added yellow love emojis.

Biggmiracoole said he did it out of love for Olamide.

He wrote on his Instagram page: "My love for Baddo too much no worry @olamide."

See the post which includes a video below:

See Olamide's tweet below:

Netizens react as fan tattoos Olamide’s face on his hand

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, as many applauded the fan for his effort, see some of the reactions below:

chi_funmi:

"The tattooist really tried ."

damscots2014:

"Olamide sent you ❤️ So what will you now do with the tattoo."

emekaonuhoha:

"This is so wicked....Best tattoo I have seen."

ednufmedia:

"The artist who drew this is super good."

bukolamisturah:

"The tattoo looks more Olamide than the picture ."

yungpablo:

"So clean!! but where’s self love?"

nichikun4:

"This tattoo artist used to explain the assignment to his teachers ."

marjinzjr:

"best tat i’ve seen in a long while."

