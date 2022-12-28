An old clip of comedian Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie Okpocha, has resurfaced in the online community amid news of their troubled union

The clip captured the husband and wife talking about their marriage and how divorce is never going to be an option

Netizens have since flooded social media with mixed reactions to the video with some people noting that no one can predict the future

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth and his wife, Elsie, have been trending in the online community since the news of their troubled marriage became public.

Just recently, netizens dug up an old interview of the couple in which they both shared their thoughts about marriage and what will make them part ways.

Old video of Basketmouth and wife Elsie resurfaces. Photo: @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

However, a portion of the clip captured both husband and wife making it crystal clear that divorce is never going to be an option for them.

Basketmouth made it clear that they have a good marriage and that a good marriage never ends up in divorce.

Supporting his stance, his wife also added that divorce isn’t on the table for them as she likes him too much.

Watch the clip as sighted online below:

Social media users react

akosatoks said:

"Table dey turn nah abi."

big_emjay said:

"Nobody knows the future everyone is just saying mere words."

ayodejimathematics said:

"Keep your relationship away from social media. Celebrities and their frequent divorce now make marriage look bad. Your marriage will work and God will bless your home. Don’t let anyone scare you."

josiahgift said:

"What changed❓ why is divorce an option now Ain’t nothing to salvage ?You guys pls now Kai."

officiall_jazmine said:

"Lifee no easy for anywhere Abeg you people should leave them alone they are already going through a lot already."

toiyoabasi1 said:

"Who dug this out abeg? We grow and our mentality change or circumstances change. They had a good Marriage at the time they made this video and as humans, they were hoping for the best. Give them a break."

Basketmouth announces end of his marriage to Elsie

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the comedian sparked mixed reactions on social media after announcing the end of his marriage.

Basketmouth released an official statement on his Instagram page and disclosed that he and his wife have taken the decision to end things and go their separate ways.

The entertainer asked members of the public to grant their family privacy while they navigate their new path.

Source: Legit.ng