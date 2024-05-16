The drama between singer Davido and his fired lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, has taken another dimension on social media

The music star’s aide, Isreal DMW, has been accused of leaking 30BG secrets to blogs by Ajudua’s spokesperson, Ima Elijah

This came shortly after celebrity blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus, shared the alleged reasons behind Davido firing his longtime lawyer

Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal ‘DMW’ Afeare, has now been accused of being a snitch in the 30BG crew.

Reports recently made the rounds after Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua’s spokesperson, Ima Elijah, accused Isreal of leaking 30BG secrets to blogs.

Screenshots of chats trend as Isreal DMW gets accused of leaking Davido's information to blogs. Photos: @isrealdmw, @prince_Ii

Source: Instagram

Recall that following the reports of Davido firing his longtime lawyer, Ajudua, celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK) shared some of the alleged messy details that led to it.

In a new development, Bobo Ajudua’s spokesperson, Ima, took to her Instagram stories to share the screenshot of a chat as well as the lengthy message she sent to Isreal.

In the post, she claimed that Isreal had been the one sponsoring the negative PR against Ajudua and even leaking information and lies from Davido’s circle to the media.

In the message, she also recounted how Isreal had recently gone to beg for Bobo’s forgiveness after disrespecting him and insulting his father to his face. Not stopping there, she also vowed to deal with Isreal because she wasn’t like the others who were afraid to confront him.

See the screenshots below:

Netizens react as Isreal DMW is accused of leaking Davido’s secrets

The drama surrounding Isreal DMW following Davido firing his lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, triggered some comments from netizens. Read them below:

Evenchromaprinthub:

“Personally do not think Isreal should be laughing or happy about someone losing his Job… .”

chi.ka1985blog:

“Isreal might be the one leaking out information to the media.”

cashbenkid:

“Davido don sackk Israel 14 times and Nigerians came for his rescue but look at what he's doing to another brother.”

gonberichforeva_:

“Lmao this one is wailing cos they took bread out her mouth.”

Kelvin_kertz:

“It's Obvious it was that Israel leaked those information to Stella, exactly why Sheila didn't take him serious. Always moving like an overgrown baby.”

Nzubechiii:

“This matter is so complicated, Davido should resolve it maturely btw them. We can’t fault blame anyone right now cus nobody knows the truth of this story, Israel might be loud but I don’t think he’s capable of doing such.”

_rashydah_:

“I believe this thing, Isreal talks too much for a man.”

Kennedyexcel:

“Israel dey dance because Davido sacked bobo his lawyer, Werey know no say if his own sack letter fit come on Friday.”

Be_ulah:

“Israel don suffer sha.. everything Israel, even the one wey e no do.”

Fay_vianah:

“This is not even about Israel tbh…people been complaining online about davido’s lawyer and not performing his duties …with his recent saga and everything!”

Olivepraise:

“I loveeeet he will pay on Jesus and mary and the lamb that got me on the floor sorry for laughing .”

evenchromaprinthub:

“Personally do not think Isreal should be laughing or happy about someone losing his Job… .”

milano_events09:

“This lawyer here wants to take every one of David's loyalists with him. No be only me go fall.”

___airrheee__15__:

“Make una lv isreal. People plenty wey happy but una dey pick on the guy.”

Poshpraizz:

“Abeg.. it’s not just one person abeg.. circle is too big and loosed.”

Isreal DMW dances over news of Davido sacking lawyer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has previously reported that Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW drew the attention of netizens with his Instagram posts shortly after the news of Bobo Ajudua getting fired.

On his Instagram page, Isreal shared a video of himself dressed in his Edo traditional attire and dancing to a native song.

His hands were spread out in front of him as though he was giving thanks.

Source: Legit.ng