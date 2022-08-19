The Nigerian music industry has witnessed massive growth over the years with many artistes now aiming to dominate the global stage

However, it is important to note that this was a journey to success that started years ago with the dedication and commitment of pioneering acts

Legit.ng takes a look into the past and compiles eight hit songs that will be clocking 15 years in 2022

Each passing year in the Nigerian music industry comes bearing gifts for music lovers who are constantly on the lookout for what is new, fresh and popping.

It’s either a new kid on the block or OGs in the industry tapping into trending music genres in a bid to retain the attention of their audience.

Nigerian songs turning 15 in 2022. Photo: OldNaija, Trendybeatz

Source: UGC

However, 2007 was indeed a peculiar year for Nigerian music. It witnessed a massive shift from the love for foreign artistes to Nigerians embracing their local talents wholeheartedly.

Interestingly, this wasn’t an affair borne out of pity as many new talents took the industry by storm and won the hearts of music lovers with hit records after another.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The likes of 9ice, Psquare, Asa among others dominated the airwaves with songs that gradually crossed into the foreign scene.

In celebration of these pioneering acts, Legit.ng compiles a list of eight Nigerian songs that were released in 2007 and would be clocking 15 this year. Check them out below:

1. Psquare Do Me feat Waje

The Psqaure brothers had the airwaves and clubs in a complete chokehold following the release of this certified hit banger.

It featured vocal powerhouse, Waje, who has equally charted a fine career for herself over the course of the years.

2. Gongo Aso - 9ice

The Nigerian singer promised to bring home the Grammys in 2007 and his fans didn't doubt him for a second.

9ice struck gold with the release of Gongo Aso which was the lead single of an album of the same title released in 2008.

The track easily holds its place as a certified hit of the 2000s.

3. Naeto C- Kini Big Deal

The rap musician isn't actively doing music these days but he had an amazing run back in the days.

Naeto C's Kini Big Deal had Nigerian rap music lovers reshuffling their playlists and creating ample room for Naija sound.

4. Olu Maintain - Yahooze

Think of What Naira Marley did with Soapy and you just might have a clear picture of how Olu Maintain had Nigerians feeling in 2007.

The certified hit track came along with a dance routine that made it into schools, offices and even religious institutions.

5. Timaya - Timaya

The singer's eponymous single, Timaya, was an instant hit when he released it back in 2007.

Interestingly, the Bayelsa-born star makes part of the few who are still actively running the music scene these days.

His collabo with Buju BNXN, Cold Outside, had Nigerians remembering why they fell in love with his sound in the first place.

6. TY Bello - Greenland

Although mostly focusing on photography and gospel music these days, TY Bello's Greenland song was hope personified.

It easily holds its place as one of those certified banger tracks that wasn't about the flashy lifestyle but managed to penetrate the hearts of thousands.

7. Asa - Fire on The Mountain

Bukola Elemide aka Asa had Nigerians asking "Who is this person?" when her hit song, Fire on The Mountain, hit the airwaves.

Again, this was another song released at the time that wasn't about ladies, alcohol or the luxury lifestyle.

It was Asa's subtle way of awakening the social consciousness of Nigerians at the time.

8. Mo Hits -Booty Call

Don Jazzy's Mavin group currently has Nigerians on a chokehold with Ov*rdose, but this is a territory all too familiar with the ace music producer.

Back in the 2000s when his first label, Mo Hits was still up and had the likes of Wande Coal, Dbanj, D'Prince, K Switch and Dr Sid, Booty Call was that party-starter track!

Singer Asake reveals how Olamide helped his career

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that YBNL singer Asake, who is currently blazing hot, joined the long list of singers who Olamide has helped push into the spotlight.

Asake had nothing but good things to speak about the YBNL label boss as he revealed that a single call from Olamide changed his life.

The statement stirred emotions from many fans and followers of the veteran singer as they applauded him for the effort.

Source: Legit.ng