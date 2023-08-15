Popular Nigerian comedian AY Makun and his wife, Mabel, were recently treated to a shopping spree by singer, Olu Maintain

Taking to social media, AY revealed that he and his wife had bumped into the music star at a mall, and he proceeded to replace some of the things they lost in their house fire

AY shared a video of the heartwarming moment, and a number of netizens reacted to the kind gesture

Popular Nigerian comedian AY Makun and his wife, Mabel, recently had some of their burnt items replaced by singer Olu Maintain.

Recall that AY and Mabel’s home was recently engulfed in a fire that destroyed most of their properties.

Interestingly, the celebrity couple bumped into Olu Maintain at a mall, and the Yahooze crooner proceeded to replace some of the items AY’s wife lost in the fire.

Taking to his official Instagram page, AY shared a video showing them at a luxury perfume store as Olu Maintain picked out scents for his wife among other things.

In the caption of the post, AY wrote:

“@realmabelmakun and I ran into @mrolumaintain and @dewavesempire at Lenox Mall today. These brothers of mine decided to show her love based on what she lost through the fire incident that engulfed our home. Please help me tag and thank them. The whole thing was just too spontaneous. We are very grateful.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Fans react as Olu Maintain buys things AY Makun’s wife

The heartwarming video of Olu Maintain’s kind gesture to AY Makun and his wife impressed a number of the comedian’s fans. Some of them took to his comment section to react.

Read what they had to say below:

olasholooye:

“Thank God what you lost can be replaced ! Some of us lost something that can not be replaced. But God is still faithful in it.”

okwesirieze_ezira:

“Am not worried about replacements, they have a network and people will respond. Now friendship is going to be tested.”

expertedgemillinery:

“The manifestation of Ayomide prayers has started. Trust the process, unspeakable Joy beyond your expectations shall abound. God bless those that blesses you and yours.”

papaaz07:

“Men no dey outside no mean say Dem fade.....MR OLU ❤️.”

Emmrix_blaqson:

“Yahooze never broke again.”

anthonyomachi:

“She’s still trying to be happy, my lady fear not thy lord your God will multiply and restore every good thing you have lost trust God on this, he gat you and your household .”

party4love2002:

“May the lord bless him o , Eish your wife is very strong , and thank u for always helping her in this moment of her, God bless you guys.”

vizejoy:

“God bless them both and bless you too Uncle AY. God will replace all that was lost in a million folds keep you and your family . The next shall be bigger, better, more beautiful than the former. Stay safe sir.”

laqueen_secrets:

“God bless u @mrolumaintain u have a good heart ❤️.”

