Nigerian comic Peller has sparked massive conversation on social media with his recent comments about Carter Efe's daughter, Charis

During a live session, Peller confronted his colleague Carter Efe, telling him to his face that his daughter looks a lot like Shank Comic

He noted that Carter Efe needs to take his daughter for a DNA test because the girl looks nothing like him but a lot like their colleague Shank

Fast-rising Nigerian TikTok star and comic Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, has sparked a massive conversation online with his recent comments about Carter Efe and his daughter.

In a viral clip making the rounds online, Peller alleged that his colleague's daughter looks nothing like him, and the child seems more like Shank Comics.

Reactions trail skit maker Peller's video after he revealed Carter Efe isn't the father of the child he posted as his online. Photo credit: @shankcomic/@peller089/@carterefe

Source: Instagram

Peller made the allegation during a Live session on TikTok with Carter Efe on the other side of the call.

The TikTok star noted to Carter Efe that he might have to take his daughter for a DNA test because he believes there are reasons why he should doubt his wife's faithfulness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

When did Carter Efe welcome his daughter?

The comments made by Peller are coming just days after Carter Efe was Isbae U's Curiosity Made Me Ask, where something of such was also raised.

Earlier in 2023, Carter Efe welcomed his daughter into this world but waited till December before he revealed her face to Nigerians.

See Peller's video teasing Carter Efe below:

Reactions trail Peller's comment about Carter Efe

Here are some of the comments that trailed Peller's comment about Carter Efe's daughter:

@__harbiodun:

"Make Carter no go start get trust issue with him wife. Cos he go still reason am when he's alone."

@evakidbtc:

"Carter go later go do dna cos e don show say e go reason am."

@tm4recordz004:

"Which kind expensive joke be this."

@owoplanet_31:

"Pella no go cause wahala O."

@shemack_efficy22:

"Peller na goat, make Carter no go inside room dey think o."

@kaywise___:

"Which kind talk be that ah."

@hef_hem4:

"Na Shank sleep the sleep with Carta woman ,, Motido Iyawo re in Chicken’s voice."

@iamstepee:

"Like play like play this go do DNA codedly because this joke."

@jossy_tee_:

"If u believe say Carter go do DNA test low key gather here."

@dopekevz:

"You gat brov doubting his instinct now."

Carter Efe takes Yung Duu on shopping spree

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Carter Efe took his new signee, Yung Duu, on a shopping spree.

A viral video showed the moment Carter Efe and Yung Duu were both seen in a boutique checking new clothes for the singer.

Yung Duu also shared new pictures of him posing with Carter, which stirred reactions from many.

Source: Legit.ng