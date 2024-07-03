Nigerian superstar Davido Adeleke shared a precious moment with his fans and netizens on the night of Tuesday, June 2

In a viral video that has since caught the attention of many online, the Unavailable hitmaker shared a rare glimpse of his adorable twins as he revealed their gender

In the trending clip, the musician was calm as he played one of the popular baby rhymes, leaving many to dish out their interesting conversations

Nigerian superstar Davido Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, spurred an online frenzy on the night of Tuesday, June 2, after sharing a heartwarming clip with his twin children.

Despite keeping the identities of his newborns private, Davido gave netizens a glimpse of his precious jewels.

Davido revealed the gender of his twins. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the viral footage, the former DMW executive was seen in the front seat of his car, listening and nodding to a popular baby rhyme. The children's carriers were visible in the back seat as the singer savoured the sweet moment.

The colours of the baby cots (pink and blue) depicted that OBO twins are a boy and and a girl.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Davido humorously mentioned that he dared not change the lullaby to avoid upsetting the little ones.

Watch the video below:

Davido's twins spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

plato_15:

"He’s fighting the urge to shout “Shekpe!!”

wale_astro:

"Give him the credit of keeping those babies face off social media."

rosythrone:

"Children don finally humble Davido."

bhanks_ubany:

This one nobi by shekpe! 001 humble once."

plato_15:

"Off am ke? Miss Rachel dey my dream like this."

queenvhokay123:

"Children will humble you. They will be commanding you like they own it."

qwinn.prech:

If you are genuinely happy for them hit the like button."

maureen.ada:

"Father’s duty. I lovetttt."

Davido caught looking at Chioma's behind

Legit.ng also recently reported that Davido spurred more excitement around his wedding ceremony to Chioma.

A motion photograph taken during Chioma's pink-themed bridal shower showed the moment the musician stared at his wife's behind.

OBO, as he is fondly called, seemed lost in thought, with his eyes glued to the fleshy physical features of his woman.

Source: Legit.ng