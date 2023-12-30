Carter Efe has shared adorable pictures of him and his daughter as he dropped a hint about her name

This comes after pictures of the skit maker and his baby girl trended on social media and left people talking

Celebrities in the entertainment industry and well-wishers have since flooded Carter Efe's comment section to congratulate him

Popular skit maker and singer Odahohwo Joseph Efe, aka Carter Efe, has seemingly confirmed reports of him being a father.

This comes as Carter Efe, on Saturday, December 30, took to his social media time to unveil the face of his baby girl, whom he welcomed with his lover, Emmanuella.

Carter Efe hints at his daughter's name. Credit: @carterefe

Source: Instagram

It appeared Carter had hoped to keep the news of the birth of his child off the internet, but hours ago, the pictures surfaced online.

The skit maker, in a caption, also hinted at his daughter's name as he simply wrote

"Charis."

See his post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Carter Efe's lover confirmed he was not handsome.

Celebrities, fans congratulate Carter Efe

Legit.ng gathered some of the messages that trailed the picture, see them below:

zlatan_ibile:

"GOD BLESS HER."

skales:

"Congratulations brother! You’re blessed."

nastyblaq:

"Latest dad in town."

kojo_411

"Make this girl no go use head resemble her papa oo."

boiitex:

"E resemble her mama."

uncle_bayo_:

"Make she sha no resemble you finish o."

onyinyechukwu_:

"The mother gene strong and it’s a good thing."

carphy_flinks:

"Pikin don almost reach 20 years unah just dae congratulate?"

mikkytorino:

"But why him been dey hide-am Is like him dey wait make the pikin resemble her mama. congrats to him."

ble_ssing_sunday:

"Thank God she looks more like the mum E get why."

smallestbarber:

"She fine pass you joor."

Carter Efe and girlfriend spark reactions with loved-up moments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe left netizens talking over a video of him and his girlfriend.

The skit maker was seen having quality time in a lovey-dovey setting under the evening-dying sunlight with his queen.

In another report, Carter Efe made headlines for raining curses on Berri Tiga on stage.

Source: Legit.ng