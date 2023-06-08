Veteran Nigerian actor, Nonso Diobi, is getting set to make a huge comeback to Nollywood

In a recent interview, the movie star opened up on why he took a long break from the entertainment industry and more

A number of social media users reacted to what Nonso Diobi had to say about returning to Nollywood

Much loved Nigerian actor, Nonso Diobi, has now opened up about his disappearance from Nollywood.

While speaking recently with Hip TV, the movie star revealed his reason for leaving the Nigerian film industry and his future plans for returning.

According to Diobi, he usually takes time off to learn more and he decided to acquire knowledge that will enable him to give his fans what they want. He however made it known that he was returning to the Nigerian film industry.

Fans react as actor Nonso Diobi announces return to Nollywood.

He said:

“So basically I put it this way. I always take time off to acquire more knowledge, to become something else in entertainment, and also to keep giving my fans what they want. And basically that’s why I've been off the scene for a while and I am coming back with a bang.

Also in the interview, Diobi shared his plans and how he already has two movies he is working on. He also announced that he is now more than an actor but also a filmmaker.

Not stopping there, the movie star said that entertainment is his life and his fans will understand why he took time off.

In his words:

“Right now, I have two movies in the works and I will be making it known to the public pretty soon. At the moment, I can officially tell you that I am a filmmaker also, not just the regular Nonso Diobi movie star that you know.

“So I’m also into directing now. I’m producing my own movies, and very soon, the fans will really understand why I took some time off. Because entertainment is my life.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Nonso Diobi announces return to Nollywood after long break

Actor Nonso Diobi’s announcement about his plans to return to Nollywood was met with a series of interesting reactions from fans. Some of them reminisced on his days of dominating movie screens while others said his return is motivated by the poor economy.

Read some comments below:

veevogee:

“Nothing even dey nollywood again, Na only prince and ghosts ”

gylliananthonette:

“I had a crush on him and van vicker and Mike then...I was always confusing ones name for the other.”

elvisianojr:

“Belike everywhere don red”

iamdanekeh:

“That year, this man and Ramsey Noah were the best in PlayBoy roles ”

zaddy_of_africa98:

“You nor quick come back… we nor dy watch naija movie again”

naya_of_africa:

“And this man used to be my crush then Naso me and my sister go Dey drag nollywood husbands.We go Dey fight for jim iyke,Nonso,mike ezuronye,Ramsy Noah and the likes ”

iam_bigdaf:

“Since everybody is producing and directing, who will now be acting or watching the movies?”

hefeh_becky:

“Wetin come concern us if you disappear..me wey no dey watch naija films plus u dey do ursef, u think say time go wait for u when young talents don plenty for nollywood.. ppl no even remember u again”

kizzo_white1:

“Who else didn’t noticed dat dis guy stop acting movie? ”

Charles Okocha links up with Nonso Diobi in video

Popular Nollywood stars Charles Okocha and Nonso Diobi have stirred reactions with a heartwarming video showing the moment they linked up.

In the video they shared online, Charles, who was excited to see Nonso, embraced him while calling him his phenomenal brother. He further expressed how much he had missed him.

Fans could not help but gush over the videos of the two Nollywood stars hanging out and having a good time.

