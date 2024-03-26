A Nigerian lady has voiced out her displeasure at the country's movie industry, Nollywood

The lady in a viral video lamented after spotting veteran actor Nonso Diobi begging for gifts and engaging in 'tap tap' on TikTok

The heartbroken lady shared how Nonso Diobi was a crush as a child, stirring reactions online

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media platform TikTok after calling out the movie industry, Nollywood, over how movie stars were treated.

The lady with the moniker @dareal_bl criticised Nollywood after seeing veteran actor Nonso Diobi soliciting gifts and engaging in the popular 'tap tap' on TikTok live.

Expressing her disgust, the young lady shared how she saw other actors doing the same thing but had to voice out after spotting Nonso, who is her childhood crush, engaging in the act.

According to the lady, Nollywood has failed many actors and their fans.

In her words:

"Nollywood has failed us. Our actresses and actors that we watch while growing up we see them begging for gifts, tap tap on TikTok, the one that pained me most was when I saw Nonso Diobi, I was really crushing on him as a child, I saw on TikTok, Nollywood what did you do to this people, our childhood memory you want to wipe it awa, please."

Watch the viral video of lady speaking about Nonso Diobi below:

Reactions trail lady's comment about Nonso Diobi

See some of the comment below:

Sissieve:

"yeah Nonso Diobi and Frank Artus i was like what."

lexzi:

"NONSO DIOBI IS NOT BROKE!"

dwaynemckell119:

"Ahhh Nonso Diobi is rich na maybe he’s just doing at for fun and people are gifting him he couldn’t reject the gifts."

dr mike herring:

"They didn’t invest their money well.. do you see Jim iyke doing tap tap tap ??"

adaobioraka87:

nonso diobi is not poor,abeg

