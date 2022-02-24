Nigerian billionaire businessman, E-Money’s fans have continued to reel over his talk of town 40th birthday party

The popular socialite has now shared official photos and videos from his carnival-like occasion on his official page

Top politicians, billionaires, musicians, royalties and more were spotted at the party including Orji Uzor Kalu, Davido, Teni, to name a few

Nigerian billionaire, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money, no doubt shut down the city of Lagos with his talk of the town 40th birthday party that took place on February 19, 2022.

The star-studded occasion caused a great buzz on social media as fans gushed over the great display of wealth at the party.

Many days have now passed after the event and E-Money has finally shared official photos and videos from his party on his verified Instagram page.

Official photos from E-Money's 40th birthday party. Photos: @iam_emoney1

The celebrant was filled with gratitude as he thanked all those who honoured him by attending his 40th birthday party.

In the numerous photos and videos posted, different parts of the industry were well represented at the party as musicians, actors, media personalities and more graced the occasion.

Politicians and royal members were also not left out as they made their presence felt at the party.

House of Reps member, Shina Peller, Nigerian senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, were some of the politicians who attended the party. See photos below:

Flavor, Phyno, Davido, Patoranking, Skiibii, and other celebrity musicians also serenaded the crowd with their beautiful stage performances.

BBNaija's Whitemoney and actor Alexx Ekubo were spotted having a good time at the event.

E-Money looked lovely with his wife and kids as they posed for several photos. The celebrant rocked different birthday outfits.

Zubby Michael, Junior Pope, Soso Soberekon and other celebs were spotted having a great time.

E-Money makes grand entrance at party with Rolls Royce from underground

E-money bragged that his 40th birthday party would be a movie, and the event was nothing short of that.

As expected, his billionaire friends, celebrities, as well as royalty turned up to celebrate with him in grand style.

E-money made a grand entrance with his arrival at the party as he was conveyed into the venue in a Rolls Royce.

Not only did he come in the expensive vehicle, but he showed up in the middle of the party via an underground space with his wife and sons.

Everybody at the party whipped out their phones as they struggled to catch a glimpse of the awe-inspiring moment.

