Top business mogul E-Money clocked a new age on Saturday, February 18 but the celebration wasn’t all about him

The billionaire gave out luxury cars to five deserving staff members while others got cash gifts and expensive iPhone devices

E-Money shared pictures and videos from the gift presentation on social media and many people showered praises on him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Billionaire E-Money is currently trending on social media after doing the ‘unthinkable’ in celebration of his 42nd birthday.

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that celebrations for his birthday kicked off with praise singers and ‘ogene’ troupe that stormed his mansion to serenade him with sweet music.

E-Money gifts 5 workers cars, millions of cash, many iPhones. Photo: @iam_emoney1

Source: Instagram

Well, the top businessman brought the day's festivities to an end by putting smiles on the faces of his domestic workers.

A video on his Instagram page captured the moment he took turns presenting expensive luxury automobiles to five deserving staff members.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Okey bakasi-Gold Toyota Land Cruiser, Yaw-Black Toyota Land Cruiser, Yusuf (staff)-Black Toyota hilux, Sunny (staff)-Black Toyota hilux, Julian (staff)-white Toyota Camry and Philip (domestic staff)-blue Honda Accord,” E-Money wrote as he shared pictures of the cars and their new owners.

Interestingly, other staff members who didn’t get cars equally smiled home with cash gifts and expensive iPhone devices.

Check out the video and pictures below:

Social media users react

shi9na said:

"All rich men should learn from this."

itzalex818 said:

"Kind heart man God bless you forever sir for the smile you put on a lot of people face @iam_emoney1."

lizzybae507 said:

"May God keep blessing u more and more in Jesus name, sadness will never know your location. If only all rich men can learn from this."

official_doubleee said:

"Am so very happy for Yusuf he has been very consistent from day one, God bless you @iam_emoney1 and uncle @iam_kcee we rise by lifting others."

lush_eby said:

"Awwwwww...God bless your heart."

yinkfu_eddy said:

"People get money for naija but E-money is a different league on its own. Doings truly get levels mennn."

Obi Cubana gifts portable N3m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Portable took to social media to show the world what billionaire Obi Cubana did for him.

The nightlife entrepreneur slid into Portable’s DM on Instagram and promised to give him N3 million to support his music.

Portable shared a screenshot showing their conversation on his Instastory channel and netizens who saw it had different things to say.

Source: Legit.ng