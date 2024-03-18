Popular Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel buzzed the internet recently after he dropped a new video of himself and his wife

Recall that the Afrobeats sensation has been making headlines lately over his marriage to the mother of his kids

The Twe Twe hitmaker's new video sparked some interesting responses from his female fans as he lashed out at some

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel and some of his female fans recently experienced a heated episode online after he posted about him and his wife.

The singer, who has since been in the headlines after he revealed that he was married to the mother of his triplets, shared a video of him and his woman dancing to a couple of songs from his newly released EP, Thanks A Lot.

Kizz Daniel fights female fans over wife. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

The clip triggered a series of negative comments from some of his female fans, who shamed his wife's appearance.

One of the comments read: "She no even fine."

Kizz responded: "Na you con fine with your head, wey be like our problems. Alaye Baje."

Another wrote: "With one particular wig, Kizz biko do better

And the singer took another hot swipe, saying:

"Please, we are poor, help us buy wig abeg."

See the heated conversations below:

Reactions trail Kizz Daniel's moment with female fans

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_badboywilly:

"But how is she not fine? Abi na another person I dey see? Cause to me she looks very pretty, wat yall saying?"

maxnoble_luxurybathrooms:

"When you're unhappy, you feel trolling people is the best step to take ❌"

twinsofafrica2:

"Y’all saying she is not fine you guys are you think beauty is by fake nyash or fake breast 99% of guys will go for simple girls."

jollyjuddyherself:

"Welcome to socio medium gidi ni oMay God give her the strength to show trolls shege."

thisiskaha:

"Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder.. I see unhappy ladies trolling a happy lady.. that’s the world we live in."

edens_glam:

"He came prepared."

ifys.kitchen:

"Only unhappy people troll others. If you say anything negative about her, you are an unhappy person. Simple."

mrchauw:

"It's not hard to know people dat didn't drink cornflakes growing up...they r always angry at other people's happiness."

