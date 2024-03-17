Popular Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has continued to show off his wife on his Instagram page

The music star shared a new video of himself and the mother of his kids engaging in public display of affection (PDA)

Many social media users reacted to the sweet video of the couple amid rumours trailing their relationship

Top Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel, and his wife have continued to showcase their love on social media.

Just recently, the Buga crooner took to his official Instagram page to share another sweet video of him spending time with his wife.

Video of Kizz Daniel and wife engaging in romance trends. Photos: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the music star was seen cradling his woman in his lap with one of his hands on her waist. His song played in the background as the mother of his kids had a big smile on her face and they shared a kiss.

The celebrity couple then started to sing along with the song playing on the speakers while rocking their bodies to the melody. Kizz Daniel accompanied the video with a caption where he announced his wife on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He wrote:

“Wo @mrsanidugbe MAFO Aya Oba , welcome to socio medium !! Do your thing and prosper Queen All the best.”

See the video below:

This video is coming after a series of rumours trailed the couple’s relationship on social media. It all started when an anonymous blog claimed Kizz was being abusive to his wife and that he held her captive after she got pregnant with his triplets.

Reactions trail Kizz and wife’s video

The video of Kizz Daniels and his wife engaging in PDA raised comments from many netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

neem_neems:

“She is so beautiful! ❤”

eamber___:

“With one particular wig..kiss biko do better.”

Ebychopss:

“If only you people could go back to when he released Adah Adah then you will understand she's always in the studio...Una Oba no get am this time ❤️.”

Oluwashegxy:

“Their Mind No Go Touch Ground.”

jayboi_official':

“This thing go too pain una .”

Medayedublessing:

“Haters go dieeeeeeeeee.”

obembe_taiwo:

“I love you so much my King .”

melody.tochi:

“Awn this just made me love you more Oba.”

officialkongaonline:

“I love what am seeing.. Iyabeji, God go continue to Dey bless you for me❤.”

scoobynero:

“Love lives here ❤.”

weightloss_abuja:

“Give them something to talk about mehnnñ. Loving this .”

lil_seg_001:

“Vado no Dey talk too much ,,,001 for millions of reasons ❤️.”

xi_clothings:

“Der mind no go touch ground .”

hyfleen:

“Inside fasting .”

bustlineyetunde:

“Pepper dem gang ♥️♥️.”

Kizz Daniel builds a house for children

Legit.ng had reported that Kizz Daniel had shown that he would be the best father in the world after welcoming his sons.

He shared on social media that he had gotten a multi-million naira two-bedroom penthouse apartment for his two boys.

According to him, the buildings are in the high-brow area of Lekki. Fans of the singer flooded the comment section to hail him for his thoughtfulness.

Source: Legit.ng