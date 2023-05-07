Nigerian singer 2baba’s first baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, has shared more details about her new man after she unveiled him on social media

The mother of four admitted that he is her husband and that they have been married for years and this got people talking

A number of netizens had a series of mixed feelings about Pero’s disclosure as some of them shared their thoughts

Popular Nigerian singer, 2baba’s first baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, has once again made headlines after she unveiled her new man on social media.

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported on how Pero unveiled her man online by sharing a loved up video of them together as she celebrated him on his birthday.

Many fans assumed that he was just her new boyfriend but she has now admitted that he is actually her husband.

Pero Adeniyi reveals she has been married for years, unveils husband. Photos: @perosaiyemi

Source: Instagram

In the comment section of Pero’s birthday post for her man, a netizen commented on how the socialite and her man have been married for years as she praised her maturity.

Another netizen reacted to the comment claiming that it was false but Pero was quick to reply to the person and made it known that it wasn’t a lie.

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

2baba's baby mama Pero says she has been married for years. Photos: @perosaiyemi

Source: Instagram

Netizens react as Pero Adeniyi reveals she has been married for years

Shortly after, Pero’s comment went viral on social media and sparked an interesting reaction among netizens. While some of them rejoiced with her, others could not help but bring 2baba and his wife, Annie Idibia into the discussion.

Read some of the comments below:

tochukwujoyce:

“Waohhhh happy independent Annie..enjoy ur honeymoon henceforth …”

_iamsheila__:

“So you were married when 2face’s sisters abi relatives were calling you our ochanya and u were giggling at the hotel lobby?ok..congratulations to you ma”

_jayneisbae_:

“God wey do am for Annie, go do am for chioma too”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Maturity that will make me hide my husband I have married for “years”, I no wan that kin maturity in Jesus name ”

Wendy_adammaaaaa:

“Annie was just angryyyy for nothing ”

inumidun_:

“she’s actually very matured woman but then we need to also applaud the man who could genuinely love a woman who has 4 kids from 2 different men, single mothers love remain the most sweet and genuine one ❤️”

omodiva:

“Now Annie will have PEACE”

teeh_lyfstyle:

“Lmao someone that’s addicted to 2face. Otidaaa ”

esthersky_77:

“So happy for her Maturity is a true game. U can’t buy it. While the other rants and cry on social media. Vary soon them go soon come cry again. Who’ knows what the topic of the next cry would be.”

