Wizkid or Davido: Don Jazzy’s Dad Sparks Reactions As He Names Artiste He Would Opt to Manage
- Don Jazzy's father spoke about the artiste he would opt to manage between Afrobeats star Davido and Wizkid
- His response to the question has, however, triggered reactions from Davido's 30BG and Wizkid FC
- Don Jazzy's dad also picked his favourite between Afrobeats and South Africa's popular genre Amapiano
Collins Enebeli Ajereh, the father of popular music producer and Mavin label boss Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, has stirred up reactions with his response to a question about international acts Davido and Wizkid.
Don Jazzy's father, also known as Mavin Granpa, was on the hot seat during a question and answer session with BBNaija star Kim Oprah on Hip TV.
Oprah, during the session, asked Mavin Granpa who he would opt to manage between Davido and Wizkid.
Don Jazzy’s father promptly picked Davido, a choice that comes after Wizkid’s recent remarks directed at his son.
Mavin Granpa also picked Afrobeats over Amapiano as his favourite genre.
However, when asked to pick an artist, he would have chosen to return to the Mavin label; Don Jazzy's dad said it was difficult for him to choose as he loves every one of them.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as Don Jazzy's picks between Davido and Wizkid
Read some of the reactions below:
dhino0624:
"Because big wiz don tell am truth."
trenchboyy:
"This one na don jazzy oo."
queenyene_:
"Normally him no fit manage our Wizkid na his to big for him to manage."
samprincequality:
"Like he knows he can’t mange big wiz…."
geedayjide:
"Please I beg you, if you are close to 30 or you are over 30, don't be caught with something like this. Take life serious. Imagine make you dey fight for social media because of celebrity at your old age. God abeg o."
adefrosh_14:
"Father of an influencer looks so lit."
Wizkid breaks silence after dissing Don Jazzy, Davido
Wizkid appeared on social media amidst the drama caused by his posts.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that the music star threw shade at Davido and Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy on his Twitter page.
The Star Boy made a new post, and many netizens trooped to his comments section to react.
