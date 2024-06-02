Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, aka, Wizkid, has announced that he will be releasing his next album Morayo soon

The album is dedicated to his late mother whom he described as the love of his life and it will be his sixth

His fans are excited about the development and they expect it to be an excellent display of his musical prowess

Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, wore an optimistic look as he revealed that his next album titled Morayo would be released soon.

Wizkid is set to release a new album. Image credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In a video shared online, the Essence crooner stepped out from a private jet wearing black trousers and a singlet with a luxurious neck chain.

He said that his album is dedicated to his late mother Dolapo Balogun, who died on August 18, 2023.

According to the global music star, his mother was the love of his life and his fans should be expecting it.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Don't dull, don't sleep," he added.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Wizkid's video

Several netizens have reacted to the news of his upcoming album. See some of the comments below:

@Bigmizzy_:

"The way I dey see this werey, na next year June e fit go drop this album."

@Kellybonito_

"Morayo go flop. I'm from the future."

@stfurockstar:

"Make e sha no flop like MLLE."

@Larzeey731:

"Bless. #MORAYO I get my mum but she is still the love of my life."

@badboychez:

"Wiz always release project towards ending of the year, check from MIL, MLLE, S2 all released towards ending of the year."

@1CharlieOD:

"So, he planned to dedicate the album to his mum before she passed on to glory. Wow, so sad."

@FaroukU61246176:

"Private jet dey enter lizard eye. Chai, work smart and buy one abeg."

@twolegitq:

"I know 3 people on features. Dm me to know."

Wizkid uses mum's picture as Instagram DP

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid buzzed the internet with memories of his beloved mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun.

Recall that the afrobeats icon held a star-studded burial ceremony filled with dignitaries for his mum on October 12, 2023.

Recall that the aAfrobeats icon held a star-studded burial ceremony filled with dignitaries for his mum on October 12, 2023..

Source: Legit.ng