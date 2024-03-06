Isreal DMW's short-lived marriage with Sheila Courage has remained a heated topic on social media

In a trending video, Isreal DMW, in a live chat with Daddy Freeze, recalled how Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest and some close associates tried to reconcile him and his estranged wife

Isreal DMW also disclosed the church where they got married tried to help resolve their differences

Isreal Afeare, aka Israel DMW, popular for being one of David Adeleke Davido's trusted aides, has recounted the role the Afrobeat singer, Cubana Chiefpriest and some close friends played in resolving the differences between him and his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Isreal has continued to call out Sheila over their failed marriage. He recently shared a video of Davido kneeling at their wedding as he cursed his estranged wife.

Israel DMW reveals Sheila served him divorce papers. Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Isreal DMW recalls Davido's role

In a trending video from his conversation with media personality Daddy Freeze, Isreal DMW recalled how efforts from the likes of Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest, among others, to reconcile him and Sheila proved abortive.

The logistics manager shared details of how Davido begged Sheila, querying her on what was going on in their marriage.

Isreal, who appeared to be heartbroken, also recounted the church's role in trying to settle the rift between him and Sheila.

He, however, revealed that during a meeting between his family and Shiela's family, his estranged wife said she wanted him to be more serious and focused on business.

Isreal said:

"She said she wanted him to be serious, she wanted me to be doing business."

In another clip, Isreal shared how Sheila served him divorce papers despite his effort to reconcile their differences.

Watch the video of Isreal DMW speaking below:

Israel DMW accuses his ex-wife

In another entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Israel DMW described his former wife as a deceptive and ungrateful woman.

Juju claimed that he upgraded Sheila's life after he expressed his interest in marrying her.

He alleged that Sheila and her parents were gold diggers. He added that Shelia accused him of being a slave to his boss, Davido.

