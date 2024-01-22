Nigerian singer Naira Marley doesn't seem set to relent anytime soon in his bid to make a strong amidst the recent Mohbad debacle

The singer recently dropped a new music video, and it has set social media on fire as reactions trail the trending clip

Naira Marley's music video is coming weeks after he dropped a couple of singles as he continues to push his comeback

Nigerian Street-pop artist Afeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has sparked reactions on social media as he dropped his first music video after his former colleague, Mohbad, died.

The new music video is coming weeks after he released his comeback singles.

Videos and snippets of Naira Marley's new music video months after Mohbad's death sparks reactions online. Photo credit: @iammohbad/@nairamarley

Source: Instagram

This is the singer's first project since last September, six months after Mohbad's sudden demise.

The new track by Naira Marley is titled "Wahala". Before releasing the new song and video, some fans called for a boycott of the Naira Marley and Marlian brand.

But the current reactions the new track has stirred online seem like the reception of "Wahala" has been massive.

Naira Marley brags about his new song and music video

In the caption of the music snippet, Naira Marley noted that it is impossible to hear his songs and not dance.

He also shared in his caption that he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Naira's new song is coming three months after he was released from police custody.

Watch the trending snippet of the new video below:

Netizens react to Naira Marley's new music video

See some of the comments that has trailed the viral clip:

@azeeznaira_:

"If you don't love Naira Marley your papa."

@haywhyflow_swg:

"Pikin Wey una kill nko Naira??"

@massive.graphicz:

"This song for blow pass this if you had jus interfere and assisted the dude when your friend Sammy Larry was making his life miserable until he kpai..... The song really make sense, na correct street motivation buh we can not escape our actions in life that's why we need to be good and treat others well."

@onlyone_eli_jay7:

"Why is Naira going down."

@djchizzykay:

"If you hear Naira Marley you must Jo!"

@dom_inic_15:

"The same people wey say no more marlians are still the same people hyping him now. Etiyawerey."

@tundollarfire:

"You are singing nonsense.. apayan… killer."

@westsydenm231:

"21mins see comment efeku."

@westsydenm231:

"It’s only Us That Can Distroy Us… zero farm streams zero promotion… music travel no visa."

@estoy_deymo:

"Na Gist lover bring that petition say make them BAN Marlians Music,The werey never see post post for few days now."

