Nigerian singer Zinoleesky trended online as he graced his first event since the demise of his colleague and former label mate Mohbad

Recall that a good number of Nigerians called for the cancellation of the Marlian after he was accused of bullying the late Ask About Me crooner

A new video sighted by Legit.ng saw the Marlin superstar in a royal gathering as he entertained them with his vocals, igniting a fresh round of criticism

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Oniyide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky, buzzed the internet following his first appearance since the death of his colleague, Mohbad.

Recall that the Marlian signee was alleged to have bullied the departed artist alongside his Naira Marley and his associate Sam Larry.

Zinoleesky trends online following northern event. Credit: @zinoleesky, @iammohbad

This led several Nigerians into a frenzy as they clamoured for his cancellation from the scenes.

Zinoleesky performs in Kano

Since the death of Mohbad in September 12, 2023, Zino performed at a Royal wedding event in Kano over the weekend.

A video making the rounds online showed the musician entertaining his audience with an array of his popular songs, including 'Ma Pariwo," Party No Dey Stop,' and 'Loving You'.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Zinoleesky's Kano show

Some Nigerians online mocked the northern crowd's inability to correctly pronounce his song lyrics and jokingly pointed out other places he can sell out shows in the north.

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

lashauto:

"Nice one ZINO,next is maiduguri and bauchi."

davez_petitudewrld01:

"Next show sambisa forest."

callme_buday_:

"Please tell him we have some events in Benin, we for like carry am."

bisola2642:

"Mohbad one said Awon Loma Fi eko le, oya... Lagos to Kano na how many hours?"

i.leonpablo:

"I’m Zino fans but at this point I need to switch to."

el_rahman911:

"He kuku resemble them sambisa show next."

gosonmontana:

"So nah only Hausa people Dey listen to his songs now, lol."

Zinoleesky speaks about his mansion

Legit.ng had reported that Zinolessky opened up after a rumour started trailing the mansion he just unveiled.

A man had claimed that he was flaunting the same house that Naira Marley bought for him in 2023.

Reacting to the negative news, Zinoleesky had an Instagram Live session where he took his fans on a tour of the new property just to prove that it was not his former house.

Source: Legit.ng