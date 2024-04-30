Burna Boy has steered clear of the ongoing drama between his colleagues Wizkid and Davido

A trending video of Burna Boy having the fun of his life at a club in Lagos has emerged on social media

Netizens have been waiting for the Grammy Award winner to react to Wizkid and Davido's popularity contest

Nigerian international act and Grammy Award winner Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has turned a blind eye to the viral heated exchange between his colleague David Adeleke Davido and Ayo Balogun Wizkid.

Recall that Davido and Wizkid shook the internet on Monday, April 29, after repeatedly clapping back at each other over a popularity contest in the music industry.

Burna Boy refuses to comment on Davido vs Wizkid fight. Credit: @burnaboygram @wizkidayo @davido

Source: Instagram

However, Amid the exchange, Burna Boy, who has repeatedly exchanged words with Davido, chose 'peace over vawulence' as he was recently spotted at a club.

In a video, Burna Boy was spotted vibing to songs being played by a disc jockey as the excited audience hailed him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch trending video of Burna Boy at a club in Lagos below:

Netizens react to video of Burna Boy at a club

While some netizens breathed a sigh of relief, others urged the singer to drop a comment about Davido and Wizkid's exchange.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions read them below:

MhorreRiches:

"Na this man gan gan dey live star life."

lifeof_MIKExxx:

"See my Goat that I have been waiting for his tweet just they flex, make I go sleep."

da_flimzy:

"I know he’s having a good time and even better time that those 2 are having a go at themselves and none can chat sht to him."

igbalaghemmanue:

"That's how life supposed to be."

Killervybezbeat:

"dem dey fight Burna Dey Enjoy life for obi house."

oreoluwafgs:

"the beat in the car at the end of the video is from where folks?"

Burna Boy’s message to colleagues

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how Burna Boy reacted after receiving four Grammy nominations at the 2024 award show.

He expressed his gratitude to the organisers of the Grammy Awards while sending a message to his colleagues.

Burna Boy's message was seen by many as a subtle jab from the artist to the other African artists nominated alongside him.

Source: Legit.ng