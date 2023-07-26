Popular Nollywood actor, Lege Miamii, has taken to social media to celebrate after he was personally recognised by Seyi Tinubu

In a video message, the Nigerian president’s son appreciated Lege for supporting his father as he assured Nigerians of hope

Seyi Tinubu’s message to Lege soon caused a huge buzz on social media as netizens shared their thoughts

Popular Nigerian actor, Kehinde Adams aka Lege Miamii, has now been personally recognised by Seyi Tinubu, the son of Nigeria’s president.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Lege shared the video message he received from Seyi Tinubu, who was showing his appreciation for supporting his father.

Nigerians react as Seyi Tinubu appreciates Lege Miamii, preaches hope. Photos: @legemiamii

In the video, Seyi told Lege that he appreciated everything he did and for the faith he had in President Tinubu.

Not stopping there, the First Son added that Tinubu’s presidency would not fail and that the hope Nigerians have been waiting for is finally here. He added that the president the people want is also here.

In his words:

“Lege Miamii, I want to say thank you so much for everything you do, I want to say thank you for the faith you have in our president and I guarantee you, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not fail. Nigeria the hope that we have been hoping and looking for is here. The president that we’ve all wanted is here. I guarantee you my brother.”

Netizens react as Seyi Tinubu personally thanks Lege Miamii for supporting his father

The video of Seyi Tinubu appreciating the Nollywood actor raised a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

ttifehmike:

“Lege will post this video till the end of Diz year.”

maifo_osha_gustavo:

“Be like say you wan mad together sef, which kin hope… You no Dey buy fuel or groceries yourself? Ogun fe pa lege danu.”

ad3banke:

“Seyi this English is too much for our CEOwe muveee sha”

uniqueplies_studdard:

“All this one na story. Follow ur papa for us talk make him head correct .”

ola.sunkanmifolabi:

“The hope wey turn Fuel to #700 abii which kind hope again! Tell your father to go and learn from Jonathan .”

its_cosmolate:

“He is soft-spoken and always polite. I'm so confident Asiwaju will not disappoint Nigeria, May God help him.”

therealhaywhy23_:

“Killing people everyday Which Hope.”

Nigerians buy the cheapest fuel in the world - Actress Eniola Badmus

Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus sparked an online buzz over a recent interview where she spoke about her love for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While speaking during an Instagram live session with media personality Daddy Freeze, Eniola explained that Tinubu was a cheerful giver.

Also, in the video snippet from the Instagram Live making the rounds, Eniola Badmus stated that Nigerians buy fuel at the cheapest rate globally. She added that many people did not understand what subsidy was until it was removed.

