DJ Cuppy has shared some lovely pictures she took with her mother when they went for a launch date

After they had finished eating, she gushed over the fact that she had an argument with her mother on who to pay the bills

According to her, competing with her mother for such role is a flex for her because she feels she is also capable of taking certain responsibilities

Billionaire heiress, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, has shared what she considers a flex in a post she made on social media.

The Oxford Master degree holder went on a date with her mother, Nana Otedola and shared the highlights of the time they spent together.

In the caption of her post, she said it was a great show-off for her to argue with her mother on who to pay their bills.

DJ Cuppy takes mother on a lunch date. Photo credit @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy and mother takes pictures

Before they left the restaurant, the disc jockey, who was spotted with Anthony Joshua, took pictures with her mother.

They were looking so beautiful that many of her fans paid attention to how gorgeous Nana Otedola was in the picture.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the DJ about her flex. Here are some of the comments below:

Source: Legit.ng