British Nigerian rapper, Skepta, has reacted to singer Portable getting arrested for allegedly owing millions

In a video that was posted on TikTok, the UK rapper was spotted dancing to Portable’s new Spiderman song following his release

Recall that Portable released a new song called Spiderman following his dramatic arrest by the police after he jumped over a gate to escape

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has once again been shown love by Nigerian-British rapper Joseph Adenuga, aka Skepta.

Recall that Portable recently made headlines over his dramatic arrest by the police.

Skepta showed love to Portable after his arrest. Photos: @skepta, @portablebaeby

The Zazu crooner had tried to evade being taken into custody by jumping over a gate before he eventually got caught.

The dramatic capture started a lot of online buzz, and his UK colleague, Skepta, made sure not to abandon him during his low moment.

Taking to his TikTok page, Skepta shared a video of himself dancing to Portable’s new song, Spiderman. The Zazu crooner dropped the song following his release from custody.

See Skepta’s video below:

Fans react as Skepta supports Portable

Skepta’s show of love and support for Portable following his dramatic arrest sparked some reactions from netizens. Read them below:

Yetunde Habibat Amop:

“Thanks so much for the love towards portable.”

Owest TV:

“Skepta for.portable @portablebaeby3.”

Wareez ❤️:

“Portable get grace.”

Eymir:

“You too love Portable.”

Sann Chops & grill’s:

“I love you bro for supporting portable.”

otunbaowoyele_official:

“Diehard portable fan ❤.”

Qoseem oriade:

“Much love brother, thanks so much for portable life.”

frosh700:

“Good vibes portable .”

fi$$ty:

“Skepta catching portables cruise like mad.”

Anabel:

“Boss more grace.”

Eminentcee official:

“This is real love ❤️.”

VDM reacts to Portable's arrest

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, shared how Portable could have handled his arrest better.

He stated that the singer should have gone with the police officers without resistance, and all they would have done was to re-draft their repayment agreement.

Verydarkman noted that Portable was trying too much to impress the streets and was living above his means.

