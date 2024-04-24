Namtira Bwala, the bullied student of Lead British International School, Abuja (LBIS), has shared what transpired on that fateful day

In a new video, she narrated how she was slapped repeatedly after being forced into a corner in the school's cafeteria

Namtira's narration has opened up a new twist to the whole incident as people criticised the said staff who did nothing about the situation

The bullied Lead British International School (LBIS) student, Namtira Bwala, has shared her side of the story.

During an interview aired on TVC News, the young girl narrated how her bully, Maryam Hassan, approached her and sought her audience.

She said Maryam slapped her as she questioned her. Namtira added that a staff saw them but did nothing about it.

Namtira added that Maryam and her goons took her to a corner in the school's cafeteria and repeatedly slapped her.

Namtira's narration, in the clip shared online by @AM_Saleeeem, has angered netizens.

The Abuja school has been shut down temporarily following the bullying incident.

Reactions trail Namtira's narration

@thatpoetclem said:

"A staff saw them and nothing was done? This is why they have to drag the schools too."

@Officialikenna said:

"Ok, now that everything has been settled.

"From the video we heard.

"It's obvious this girl has said something about someone breaking the other ones heart.

"Look at their ages, and they know what heartbreak means.

"Omo."

@UchennaEkechuk2 said:

"I really praise the calmness this girl displayed in that video, to be still amidst all the rains of slap and not react but come from a deep stoic mindset. That is how I see her reaction. But if it is otherwise and comes from a place of fear and intimidation, then she needs to see a therapist and be debriefed!!"

@xo_dip_ said:

"So you mean if this video didn’t go viral.

"A staff actually saw her been slapped and did nothing?

"Imagine!"

@covenantism said:

"The power of Twitter mehn.

"This is the reason why Elon is pushing this app to be the best amongst other media.

"This girl would have gotten away with what she did."

@_Oluwanifemii said:

"She looks traumatized to me.

"This has been going on for years."

Bovi hails girl bullied at Abuja school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that comedian Bovi had praised Namtira, the girl bullied at Lead British International School.

Bovi reacted to the trending video, sharing his thoughts about how Namtira handled the entire episode by remaining calm despite getting bullied by Maryam.

In his lengthy statement, the comedian hailed Namtira for remaining civil throughout the slapfest from Maryam and her goons. In his post, the comedian also slammed Namtira's relative for slapping the bully when she was brought back to the school for retribution.

