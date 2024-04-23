Reality show star, Tacha, has shared some videos of her grandmother giving her advice on what has kept her strong over the years

In the video, the woman who is almost 90 said that she used to take a particular brand of alcohol and advised her to also take it

She also noted that she doesn't bear grudges and doesn't hold things to heart while adding that she was writing a biblical book that would be launched on her 90th birthday

Reality show star Natcha Akide, better known as Tacha, has shown how much her grandmother loves her.

The former Big Brother Naija star shared some videos of her grandmother dishing her advice on the best way to keep healthy. According to the old woman who would turn 90 soon, Tacha should endeavor to take small alcoholic drinks.

She showed off the type she used to take as she declared that it had bitters in it and had been very helpful for her.

Granny says she loves Bibles

In the recording, the old woman told the reality star who didn't go for the All-Stars edition that she loves reading the bible and was working on a book about what she has written from her studies.

The aged woman is also the lady who believes she is the most hated lady in Nigeria and that the book will be launched when she is 90 years old.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the video posted by Tacha. Here are some of the comments below:

