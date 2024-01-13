“Dem Go Feel It”: Fans React As Clips of Warri Pikin Flaunting Her Size 6 Body Goes Viral
- Nigerian female comic Real Warri Pikin has left many drooling on social media as clips of her smashing new body go viral
- In a trending video, the former plus-size comedienne rocked a raunchy yellow and blue outfit with her curves sultrily accentuated
- The video is coming months after Real Warri Pikin underwent weight surgery to cut down from being plus size to a more raunchy figure
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha, better known as Real Warri Pikin, recently created a massive stir on social media.
A video posted on her social media page where she flaunted her stunning figure with no remorse has left many drooling.
In the viral clip, Real Warri Pikin rocked a yellow top exquisitely matched with a blue skirt that landed just above her knee.
The comedienne in the same video flipped outfits as she went from her yellow and blue ensemble to rocking something with a Hausa vibe.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Warri Pikin flaunts new curves while speaking Hausa
In the trending clip, the Warri-born comedienne showed that she could pass as a runway model as did a catwalk.
Apart from flaunting her stunning size six figure, the comedienne was also seen in the clip speaking Hausa quite fluently.
This video is coming months after Real Warri Pikin underwent a drastic weight loss. She revealed at the time that she underwent a gastric bypass surgery to cut down her weight.
She also stated at the time that her weight loss wasn't achieved through just surgery, noting that exercises also played a part.
Woman slays 'Bhebha' dance challenge in cheeky shorts, TikTokers mesmerised by waist action in video
Watch the trending clip below:
See how netizens reacted to Real Warri Pikin's video
Here are some of the comments that trailed the clip:
@mzsylviaaa:
"You and ebube na twins."
@momj3kitchen_:
"Your body is giving me hope YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL ❤️ cheers to the more banging body."
@mvryvm.abdvl:
"The body is bodying."
@kevwe5_9photography:
"Ah this figure is given NO GREE FOR ANYBODY energy o. E be like say Bros go soon renew the bride price o."
@tolubally:
"Oh wow you’re so beautiful."
@madame_toys:
"I love your complexion. It's giving Royalty. True Melanin Queen....Am sure the pictures will be perfect."
@iamfittobeme:
"This girl is on fire!!! ! Anita ma pa mi na."
@folabulous:
"Wow wow wow!!! You’re a beacon of light."
@yvonnekebbianyor:
"The body is bodying. Wow!!!!!!!!"
@ouchservices:
"Hottie hottie The body is bodying biko."
Real Warri Pikin Shares her weight loss journey in touching video
Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Real Warri Pikin, where she shared a clip highlighting her weight loss transformation.
The socialite shared the clip on her social media page, highlighting how emotional it was for her to undergo such a massive transformation.
In the clip, Warri Pikin showed images of her former chubby self before revealing her present slimmer appearance.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng