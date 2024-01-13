Nigerian female comic Real Warri Pikin has left many drooling on social media as clips of her smashing new body go viral

In a trending video, the former plus-size comedienne rocked a raunchy yellow and blue outfit with her curves sultrily accentuated

The video is coming months after Real Warri Pikin underwent weight surgery to cut down from being plus size to a more raunchy figure

Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha, better known as Real Warri Pikin, recently created a massive stir on social media.

A video posted on her social media page where she flaunted her stunning figure with no remorse has left many drooling.

Clips of Real Warri Pikin putting her gorgeous new curves on display go viral. Photo credit: @realwarripikin

In the viral clip, Real Warri Pikin rocked a yellow top exquisitely matched with a blue skirt that landed just above her knee.

The comedienne in the same video flipped outfits as she went from her yellow and blue ensemble to rocking something with a Hausa vibe.

Warri Pikin flaunts new curves while speaking Hausa

In the trending clip, the Warri-born comedienne showed that she could pass as a runway model as did a catwalk.

Apart from flaunting her stunning size six figure, the comedienne was also seen in the clip speaking Hausa quite fluently.

This video is coming months after Real Warri Pikin underwent a drastic weight loss. She revealed at the time that she underwent a gastric bypass surgery to cut down her weight.

She also stated at the time that her weight loss wasn't achieved through just surgery, noting that exercises also played a part.

Watch the trending clip below:

See how netizens reacted to Real Warri Pikin's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed the clip:

@mzsylviaaa:

"You and ebube na twins."

@momj3kitchen_:

"Your body is giving me hope YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL ❤️ cheers to the more banging body."

@mvryvm.abdvl:

"The body is bodying."

@kevwe5_9photography:

"Ah this figure is given NO GREE FOR ANYBODY energy o. E be like say Bros go soon renew the bride price o."

@tolubally:

"Oh wow you’re so beautiful."

@madame_toys:

"I love your complexion. It's giving Royalty. True Melanin Queen....Am sure the pictures will be perfect."

@iamfittobeme:

"This girl is on fire!!! ! Anita ma pa mi na."

@folabulous:

"Wow wow wow!!! You’re a beacon of light."

@yvonnekebbianyor:

"The body is bodying. Wow!!!!!!!!"

@ouchservices:

"Hottie hottie The body is bodying biko."

Real Warri Pikin Shares her weight loss journey in touching video

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Real Warri Pikin, where she shared a clip highlighting her weight loss transformation.

The socialite shared the clip on her social media page, highlighting how emotional it was for her to undergo such a massive transformation.

In the clip, Warri Pikin showed images of her former chubby self before revealing her present slimmer appearance.

