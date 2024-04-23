“With Wetin Happen Last Week, E Reach to Pamper Her”: Davido Buys Diamond Ring for Self and Wife
- Davido is sparing no cost to ensure that his wife, Chioma, has a great celebration as her birthday approaches
- The singer has allegedly bought new fashion items worth millions of Naira for himself and his wife which surfaced on social media
- The jeweler, known as Jewelrybyquila took to his official social media handle to share a video of the two rings
Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has shown how much he loves his wife by splurging millions on new fashion items for her ahead of her birthday.
Legit.ng had reported that the singer was excited ahead of Chioma's 29th birthday as he shared the good news. He promised to make it a remarkable one for her.
In a new development, a popular jeweler, Quila, shared a video of two multi-million Naira diamond rings with himself and his wife. The rings had 001 and 002 with diamonds wrapped around them.
Zinoleesky's mansion: Man accuses singer of not buying a new home, shares pics of alleged renovation
In the post, the rings the Grammy nominee made for himself and his wife were glittering and oozing wealth and class as they rolled on the p[platform they were placed.
It also had 30BG written beside each of them.
See the video here:
How fans reacted to the post
Reaction have trailed the rings made by Davido for himself and wife. Here are some of the comments below:
@zazzyman01:
"King solomon do pass davido yet wetin God call am ?"
@sexythug0:
"Me na 100 and 200 I dey see oh.'
@my_name_is_nkem:
"Him no go buy keh , the thing way happen last week was it a joke to u?"
@calmie.alhajy_:
"This one no go rich 1million nah even fc can gather buy am for am."
@peiqui_b:
"His Assurance never gets old.'
@slayedbyleo_:
"Na this one gangan be I will rather cry inside G-wagon than laugh inside Keke napep."
@__girltam:
"Now i see y de mad."
@de_saribo:
"Am a fan but this is childish."
@ayomide_zainny:
"I will never be poor."
@vikkysmart19L:
"50m each Baddest."
Davido gifts Chioma Birkini bags
Legit.ng had reported that Davido went all out for his wife, Chioma, on her birthday.
The Afrobeat singer bought designer bags worth N4.6 million and a custom Richard Mille watch worth over N90 million.
Fans took to the comments section to react to the gesture.
