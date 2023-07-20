Comedian Bovi recently put up some personal details online as he proudly flaunted his first international passport

Details on the passport showed it was issued when the popular funny man was only a young boy

Bovi's old international passport has, however, triggered reactions from his fans, as many said he had access to luxury as a child

Popular comedian Bovi Ugboma better known by his first name, has caused a stir on social media after he shared pictures of his childhood international passport.

The details provided on the passport showed it was issued to the comedian as a young boy, which stirred reactions as some of his fans wondered why he was always sharing jokes about poverty since he never experienced one.

Comedian Bovi shares pictures of his first international passport. Credit: @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures on his official Instagram page, Bovi proudly added a caption that read:

"My first international passport! Long before you were born ."

See the post below:

Netizens react as Comedian Bovi flaunts international passport

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

og.tega:

"Master Abovi artifact ."

thetalkartiste:

"Na him be say your papa no poor na which one una go dey tell us poverty jokes upandan?"

idemu_d.williams:

"Them born bros with Golden spoon.."

glazedlens:

"Tell me you are an ajebo without saying you are an ajebo."

myfeto:

"And we go dey talk about trenches hustling, Bovi go come still raise hand up? ."

joshua_jacob_semi:

"I swear this bovi papa get money ."

eldoradogroups:

"Bro you came from rich home. Chai. See the reason i walk on my line because many people did not face what we have faced in Nigeria."

bishopxlmusic:

"@officialbovi O boy, you mean say no be today you begin travel abroad? Me na 2006 be the 1st time I do international passport."

iamchrisbassey:

"Chai why did we change from Blue passport to Green."

