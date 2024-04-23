Hilda Dokunbo has shared a cryptic post which she directed to gospel singer, Merc Chinwo days after a music producer granted an interview about her

In the post, Dokunbo shared the post Chinwo made to her former record label boss in 2018 where she wished him a happy birthday

Dokunbo wrote in the caption of the post that the person that bites the finger that fed them would eat blood as meal but didn't go into details

Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokunbo, has kept her fans confused about a cryptic post directed at gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo.

Legit.ng had reported that a man known as Dr. Roy had granted an interview where he said that the gospel singer didn't help her when his dad was sick. He later changed his narrative and said that he was referring to Eezee Tee, the record label owner whom he worked for.

Days after the call-out, Dokunbo, put up a post to take a swipe at Chinwo. According to her, the person who bites the finger that fed them would have blood as a meal. She shared a 2018 birthday post Chinwo made to Eezee Tee where she wished him a happy birthday.

Dokunbo talks about abuse of power

Also in the caption of her post, the actress who contested for election last year said that many would think that they know people until they attain fame and fortune.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@unebako:

"No be every topic you go jump into ma. She started off with this man in 2017 and later discovered that he was ripping her. You want her to keep staying in that label? Common sense will tell anyone to flee from people who take advantage of them."

@motherhen_393:

"Mercy is a every greedy person those inside gospel music industry can attest to this she wants to shine alone."

@ify0406:

"Been waiting for you to talk because I know you know all.'

@sarahelegant_:

"Ma'am, you're dragging the wrong person. Mercy isn't the one dragging eezee . That dude on honest bunch is. Making this post isn't right at all and it's very disappointing."

@edaknosakhare:

"The funny thing is she has not called out this guy for once, neither has he called out Mercy. They have both acted well and I have been proud of them so far."

@mayorlopez_01:

"Am I the only one that doesn't understand what is happening? Happy birthday senior, weyin dey there? Anything wrong with the message?"

@_walker.daniel:

"But she has completed her contract with him nah, watin Una want from her again.'

@etimaebere:

"No weapon formed against mercy shall prosper ."

@elmappetis.o:

"I wouldn't say anything because none of us know the truth of what happened.'

@import__smartly:

"So make she shout up and make they ripe her finish Mama you no try for this one."

Labour Party gives Hilda Dokunbo appointment

Legit.ng had reported that Dokunbo got a mouth-watering appointment with the Labour Party last year.

She was made the head of a three-person steering committees for the Rivers state chapter of the political party.

Comrade Julius Abure made the appointment after dissolving the former excos of the party.

