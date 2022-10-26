Nigerian comedian Bovi recently got people talking online with a comment he made about his kids

The veteran comic had shared some photos of himself, his wife, and his adorable three kids in a family portrait, only to tag them as less privileged

The post stirred reactions as some people dragged him for referring to his kids as less privileged while some got the joke many frowned on it

Ace Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugbomas aka Bovi, recently sparked reactions online with the caption he added to a cute family portrait of himself, his wife, and their three kids.

Bovi and his family were all clad in black attires in the photos, looking stunning as they posed for the gram.

A family photo of comedian Bovi and his family has caused major confusion online, as many mistakes his wife as one of his kids. Photo credit:@officialbovi

However, the comic's caption for the cute photos was what caught many's attention as he referred to his family as less privileged.

Some netizens reacted to the post, saying the comedian was out of line to refer to his children as less privileged.

Many were left confused as they mistook Bovi's wife for one of his kids

The family photos also confused many as they mistook Bovi's wife as one of his kids.

Kris Asimonye was dressed in a very hippy way that she could easily have passed as her husband's first child.

Netizens reacted to the photos by asking where the comic's wife was, only to realize she was also in the adorable family portrait.

See the family portrait that Bovi shared that stirred reactions below:

See some of the comments that Bovi's post calling his family less privileged stirred online below:

@sharonooja:

"Chu Chu is my mood."

@annaebiere:

"Chuchu ate this one."

@lamiphillipsworld:

"Kris Asimonye looks like one of the kids! I was confused for a minute!"

@michelledede:

"4 dope child band members and their adult manager."

@sunmboadeoye:

"It’s the guys with the attitude that won this one."

@officialowengee:

"The Ugbomas, vibes on vibes on vibes, the little man infront is too much sauce."

@arbmusicband:

"Bovi Geng."

@officialmccasino:

"Hahahahaha money will make father and children play like age mate… poverty makes u feel like your parents are not your blood."

@babarex0:

"Wait o. Madam com be like first pekin. Too blessed bro."

@godfromtha90s:

"I was legit asking myself ‘where’s Bovi’s wife?’ till I looked closely. There looking like the first kid."

@nwoyechijiokevalentine:

"I hardly recognized your wife at first I thought she was your first child on second thought I remembered your first child is a boy so I had to look well. I was so wowed when I figured out she is your wife."

Bovi's daughter creates a scene in singer Slimcase's studio as the comedian defends er

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Bovi's daughter Eliana got him laughing very hard after she attempted to sue singer Slimcase after her experience in his studio.

In the video sighted on Slimcase's page, he was lamenting that the little girl standing in front of the microphone could not sing.

Eliana was convinced she could sing, but a blunt Slimcase broke the little girl's heart. She burst into fake tears when he told her she couldn't sing.

