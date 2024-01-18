A man on social media has owned up to the fact that he offered to pay BBNaija Tacha the sum of $20k to sit at his table

The reality star had opened up about the event which happened two years ago and said the man wanted her to sit at his table for that amount

However, Tacha revealed that she declined the offer because she can't follow the man home and give him what he wanted

A social media man has said that he was the one who offered to give BBNaija Tacha the sum of $20k to sit at his table during AY's event two years ago.

According to her, the man had said he would give her $20k just to sit at the same table with him. The reality star declined the offer and made it known that she couldn't follow the man home.

Tacha said she couldn't do what the man wanted her to do at his house.

Man says the offer is still available

Responding to the video, the man explained that Tacha was not lying. He stated that he offered her the money to appreciate her talent and success as a lady.

He also said that the offer was still available if she was willing to embrace it.

Man says he is annoyed with Tacha

In the video made by the man, he mentioned that he was not happy with the former housemate who was disqualified from the BBN show.

The man said that Tacha couldn't stand up to greet him at the event. He contended the fact that ladies always think men will sleep with them when they offer them money.

See the video here:

