Big Brother Naija star Tacha found a new way to address her critics while highlighting her achievements

The radio host embraced the viral 'Of course' challenge, declaring herself the most disliked female in Nigeria

Tacha shared some delicate details about her strained relationships with fellow Nigerians as she flaunted her Range Rover

Big Brother Naija star Anita Natacha Akide, better known by her nickname Symply Tacha, took a moment to address her critics recently.

Tacha joined the popular "Of course" challenge, where she boldly claimed to be the most despised girl in the country.

BBNaija Tacha speaks on being Nigeria's most hated girl

Source: Instagram

This came after the recent uproar she caused online after her recent face-off with Twitter's celebrated wife, Mummy Zee.

The reality personality took part in the challenge to applaud her critics for disliking her despite a couple of achievements she has gained in her career.

Taking a video of herself in her newly acquired Range Rover, she declared:

"I'm Nigeria's most hated girl; of course, Nigerians hate me for just breathing. I'm Nigeria's most hated girl; of course, Nigerians hate the fact that I'm outspoken, smart, and can never be brought down, even in their dreams.

"I'm Nigeria's most hated girl; of course, the hate has only brought me victories while they keep crying." She said this while showing off her Range Rover."

"I'm Nigeria's most hated girl; even in disguise, I'm known in the bank, in your streets, and in your brains," she continued.

"I'm Nigeria's most hated girl; of course, Nigerian men and women still post my old videos like it's a discovery when your mates dey discover cure for cancer. Are you a serious person?"

See her video below

Nigerians react to BBNaija Tacha's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below

dipolelosetai:

"We love you in South Africa."

shomie_thickana:

"Before the were, TACHA WAS!! On that note we have come to the end of this challenge!!"

i_amcaro:

"Is Kim for me.this girl ehn....I love you Tee."

i_am_uzo_ufio:

"I love Big Tee big time. Nothing can change that baby."

