A chubby lady got the attention of netizens after she wore an outfit that had netizens praising her tailor

In a video, the lady tested her attire as more designs were added to it, which she flaunted before the camera

She displayed the different angles of her outfit as it was made to perfection, and she did the face beat that looked beautiful on her

A lady Love Pande Kali showed that her size cannot limit her desire to look beautiful as she rocked a lovely dress.

The gold attire had a combination of a flowery design on her chest area that gave her a fabulous look.

She displayed confidence as she showed off her attire in her chubby body. Her makeup transformation and hairstyle gave her a ravishing look.

Many social media users reacted to her look and advised that she lose weight. Some people commended her tailor for putting up a nice outfit for her.

See the lady's attire and makeup transformation in the video below:

Reactions to Chubby lady's look

See the reactions to the chubby lady's outfit below:

@miss_versarche:

"She’s married and I’m single? Hmmm. I know what to do."

@powerchrit:

"Politely, she needs to lose weight. I waited and was disappointed. I'm sorry."

@neptune2381:

"Everyone is scared to speak the truth! You can speak the truth and still be kind!"

@lizzy_5490:

"Exactly, she's beautiful and confident and happy."

@emmdeejaybee:

"When you put yourself out there on the internet, you’re availing yourself to likes as well as criticism. You can’t just expect the nice stuff. It’s that simple."

@harleydollquinn:

"It cost you nothing to uplift a beautiful black queen y'all are so mean. Everybody is not the cutest to everybody. She is beautiful. Stop being corny."

@mommyvenym:

"The ruching was perfectly placed. They did that with the design of this dress. Well thought out and she looks so pretty. You shouldn’t have to be thin to receive a compliment. It’s ok to be nice."

@dinahdynastie:

"When they tell you confidence is everything!"

@maabies:

"The seamstress did well. It fits her."

@robin.wright.ivey:

"Why does she keep rolling her eyes out the sockets?"

@_.lorn_a:

"She looks like she's struggling to breathe."

@tricia.sheppard.121:

"I am going to keep it real. She needs to lose weight. I am not going to pretend."

@yosep_tuma:

"Well, everyone deserves to be happy before they croak from heart disease. At least."

