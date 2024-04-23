Bobrisky has allegedly filed a notice of appeal challenging his conviction of a four-count charge and six-month imprisonment

The crossdresser was sentenced to six months imprisonment after pleading guilty to money abuse and mutilation

In the notice of appeal filed by his lawyer, he is asking the court to set aside his sentence and replace it with an option of fine

Bimbo Kusanu, the lawyer of a popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has allegedly filed a notice of appeal for him.

Legit.ng had reported that Bobrisky had been sent to jail without a fine over Naira abuse after spending nine days in EFCC custody on April 12, 2024.

In the notice of appeal sighted online by Legit.ng, Kusanu wants the court to set aside the sentence given to the crossdresser and replace it with an option of fine.

Bobrisky's lawyer allegedly appeals his prison sentence. Photo credit @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky way to pay N50k for each offense

In the notice of appeal, it was stated that Bobrisky wanted to pay the sum of N50k for each of his offenses. He had been sentenced to a four-count charge and that would make N200k.

It was also revealed that he had no previous criminal record. Kusanu also noted that the judgment passed on the Bobrisky was punitive contrary to the mandatory provision of law (ACJA) on sentencing.

Recall that after he was sentenced, the crossdresser was seen taking his designer box and bag to a car that would convey him to his new home for the next six months.

See the post below:

How fans react to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made about Bobrisky's appeal. Here are some of the comments below:

@thesocialmediachiefn:

"I pray Bob gets out of this abeg!. God please!!"Because I detest bullying with every bit of my being."

@cuddle_cakes01:

"Senior man has finally changed lawyer.'

@tinachid:

"To be honest, the judgment meted out to him was harsh."

@an_na_bella11:

"I hope she gets it. I feel for him already."

@flexoomolola:

"Who’s leaking all her moves? Is this necessary? Do u want ppl to stop her from getting the appeal? Stop putting all moves on social media Haba!"

@girlish.girl_:

"U are telling court to give you fine of 50k on 4 counts = 200k.... you are a joke! When chiefpriest had a fine of 10m... Bobrisky is still using cut and sew lawyer. Abeg keep him locked in biko. E never ready to come out."

@dharmeesticated:

"Make he/she stay there na. 6months go soon knack. Nothing dey outside oo."

@_uggy:

"Go mummy of Lagos. The Lord is your strength."

@_bigel_ja:

"50k you will still Dey there Efcc are millionaires.'

@gist.connect:

"Impeached Mummy of lagos, u say?"

@sasha_itota:

"Them done dey show bob shege for prison."

Prison offers says Bobrisky's male organ intact

Legit.ng had reported that an officer at the correctional Center where Bobrisky was sentenced had given an update about him and how she was treated in prison.

The officer noted that Bobrisky was examined after he was taken to prison and it was noticed that his gender had not changed.

It was also stated that the crossdresser would not get VIP treatment but would follow the prison rules and regulations.

Source: Legit.ng