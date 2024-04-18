The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), in a fresh update, revealed that Bobrisky had been transferred from the Ikoyi Correctional Center

The NCS, which revealed the new Correctional Center the crossdresser was transferred to, revealed it was more expansive

As expected, the latest update about the crossdresser has sparked reactions from his fans and non-fans

Nigerian embattled crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has been transferred from the Ikoyi Correctional Center to the Kirikiri Prison by the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Recall that Bobrisky was sentenced to a six-month jail term for naira abuse after he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

NCoS gives update on Bobrisky's new location. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

A report via LEADERSHIP revealed that the crossdresser was presently held at the Kirikiri Prison as he was discreetly transferred there since last weekend, where he would serve his jail term.

The source said:

“It is procedural that he is moved to Kirikiri since it is an expansive prison compared to what we have here.”

Recall that the NCS also said that Bobrisky would be kept in a male cell while confirming that his male organs were intact.

Netizens react to NCS's update about Bobrisky

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

flexomolola1:

"Problem no good for anybody no matter what. Chai. God be with him amen."

lolaz_shortlets:

"I have a feeling bob is chilling at home."

icturehanney_bby8:

"I feel for her sorry bro."

mjsuccess_cakes:

"Something is wrong somewhere We are human This is unfair."

posho_beads_fascinators:

"One of the things I’ve learnt in life,when people are hailing you,you’re closer to your downfall. When gbege shele,you won’t see anyone,life na per head!where are all the ‘paddies’ of Bob???waka jeje for inside life."

thestudentconnectv:

"Bobrisky doesn't deserve this."

happiness_vic:

"Inasmuch as I do not support his lifestyle and I am not a fan, this is unfair."

Bobrisky admits he is a man

Legit.ng previously reported that Bobrisky confessed to being a man while interrogated in court.

Justice Abimbola Owogboro inquired about the gender of the crossdresser while he was in court, and he had to admit that he was a man.

The judge added that his jail terms commenced the day he was arrested.

Source: Legit.ng